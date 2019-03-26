Flashback Pic of the Day; Rach Del Wheato Appears On Cover of Edition 47 – The Bond BeachGirl Edition

26/03/2019 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day 0

Appearing in Edition 47 – The Bond Beach Girl Edition

CoverGirl
– Rach Del Wheato –

Honey Bond Girl! Autobabes.com.au Edition 47

See more of Rach Del Wheato @ autobabes.com.au

<< Previous

________________________________________________________________

See more of Rach Del Wheato in Edition 47 ..

______________________________________________

 

________________
Model
Rach Del Wheato
_______________

StarSign
Aries
________________

Country of Origin
Australia
________________

Career Highlight
Going to the Playboy mansion was so much fun and I made a lot of new friends!
_______________

Favorite Bond Film
Dr No of course 🙂
________________

Favorite Car
I’ve always loved the Aston Martin Vantage !
________________

Biggest Turn-On
I love men with a great sense of humor, I love to laugh..
_______________

Likes
Having fun, laughing, being with friends and family
_______________

DisLikes
Rudeness, ignorance, and disrespectful individuals
_______________

Greatest Ambition
To be successful and happy. Pretty basic stuff 🙂 !
________________

Appears in
Edition 47, CoverGirl ________________

 

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*