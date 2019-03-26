Flashback Pic of the Day; Rach Del Wheato Appears On Cover of Edition 47 – The Bond BeachGirl Edition

|
– Appearing in Edition 47 – The Bond Beach Girl Edition
CoverGirl
– Rach Del Wheato –
Honey Bond Girl! – Autobabes.com.au Edition 47
See more of Rach Del Wheato in Edition 47 ..
Model
Rach Del Wheato
StarSign
Aries
Country of Origin
Australia
Career Highlight
Going to the Playboy mansion was so much fun and I made a lot of new friends!
Favorite Bond Film
Dr No of course 🙂
Favorite Car
I’ve always loved the Aston Martin Vantage !
Biggest Turn-On
I love men with a great sense of humor, I love to laugh..
Likes
Having fun, laughing, being with friends and family
DisLikes
Rudeness, ignorance, and disrespectful individuals
Greatest Ambition
To be successful and happy. Pretty basic stuff 🙂 !
Appears in
Edition 47, CoverGirl
