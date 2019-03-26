Flashback Pic of the Day; Rach Del Wheato Appears On Cover of Edition 47 – The Bond BeachGirl Edition

See more of Rach Del Wheato in Edition 47 ..

– Appearing in Edition 47 – The Bond Beach Girl Edition

________________

Model

Rach Del Wheato

_______________

StarSign

Aries

________________

Country of Origin

Australia

________________

Career Highlight

Going to the Playboy mansion was so much fun and I made a lot of new friends!

_______________

Favorite Bond Film

Dr No of course 🙂

________________

Favorite Car

I’ve always loved the Aston Martin Vantage !

________________

Biggest Turn-On

I love men with a great sense of humor, I love to laugh..

_______________

Likes

Having fun, laughing, being with friends and family

_______________

DisLikes

Rudeness, ignorance, and disrespectful individuals

_______________

Greatest Ambition

To be successful and happy. Pretty basic stuff 🙂 !

________________

Appears in

Edition 47, CoverGirl ________________