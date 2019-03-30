Survivor Car Original 1980 Turbo Trans AM Indy 500 Pace Car For Sale

The Turbo Turbo Trans AM Indy Pace Cars by Pontiac, coded X87, made their debut in 1980 with design features that distinguish it from it’s Trans AM siblings. These included an asymmetrical hood and specially-designed hood graphics.

“We wanted to show that form follows function on this car.” said Pontiac

In 1980, 5,700 of the turbocharged 301 cubic inch Trans AMs where built. The Turbo Trans AM Pace Car’s paint scheme is basically white with a charcoal accent color extending from the hood through the door upper, into the front of the sail panel, and through the forward half of the roof.

A complete set of special decals were installed on the car and the hood bird was larger than normal and made up of red, charcoal, and gray colors.

A large size set of decals was also installed on either door denoting the cars Pace Car status.

Silver tinted removable T-top hatch-roof panels and aluminum white “air-flow” wheels are standard equipment, as were the 4.9-liter 301 turbocharged V8 engine, a 3.08:1 rear axle and limited slip differential.

A three-speed automatic TH-350 was the only transmission available, no 4-speeds were offered on any ’80 Trans AM.

Powered by the turbocharged 4.9L V8 engine, the Turbo-Trans AM needed only minor modifications to bring it up to pace car specs. As the turbocharger comes up to higher speed, the turbo’s boost is controlled to 9 PSI so the turbo doesn’t over-boost or detonate the engine.

The compression ratio on the turbo is 7.5:1, the horsepower is 210 at 4,000 rpm, and the torque is 345ft./lbs. at 2,000rpm.

The 80 Indy Trans AM was one of the LEAST modified cars EVER to pace the Indy 500, as they only changed the rear end gears.

This particular 1980 Turbo Trans AM Indy 500 Pace Car is a genuine and un-molested Survivor Car in all it’s original configuration. To prove it’s Survivor Car and Barn Find status, it still has the coat of dust it was found under.

Despite that, the car is fully driveable, with fully functioning electrical and mechanical systems and in fact, is still registered in NSW.

This is a rare find for Trans AM enthusiasts, and to the best of our knowledge, this is the only example of this car in Australia.

The right hand drive conversion was done in Queensland and is fully compliant to NSW regulations.

The rear deck speakers can also be supplied, as can the original master cylinder and brake booster. The master cylinder and brake booster have recently been replaced with new genuine Pontiac parts from USA.

The car is offered AS IS, at a price of $AUD45,000 which is reasonable or just under market appraisals.

As mentioned the car is driveable and runs smooth, and recent service ensures it is at it’s best.

However the dust has been left on for authenticity 🙂

Further 1980 Factory Specs;

* Two tone paint (white lower, grey upper)

* Tri-color accent stripes

* Oyster Vinyl bucket seats with oyster/black hobnail cloth inserts

* Embroidered birds on door pads and center of rear seat

* Specific limited edition exterior decals

* White headlamp benzels

* Silver T-top hatch roof

* Red instrument panel lighting

* Air conditioning

* AM/FM Stereo w/cassette, audio booster, and extended range speakers

* 4.9-Liter Turbo (301cid) 4-bbl. engine

* Automatic transmission (TH-350)

* 3.08:1 limited-slip posi traction axle ratio

* Special performance package

* Front and rear disc brakes

* 225/70 r15″ white letter tires

* 15″x 8″ white turbo cast aluminum wheels

* Turbo hood

* Power windows

* Custom seat belts

* Sport mirrors – L.H. Remote – R.H. manual

* Leather Formula steering wheel

* Tungsten quartz halogen headlamps

* Pedal trim package

* Heavy Duty 63 AMP alternator

* Soft-Ray glass (all windows)

* Turbo boost gauge (hood mounted)

Available Options:

* UA1 – Heavy duty battery – $23.00

* K30 – Cruise control – $112.00

* A90 – Power deck lid release – $26.00

* C49 – Electric rear window defroster – $107.00

* K05 – Engine block heater – $16.00

* B93 – Door edge guards – $14.00

* BS1 – Additional acoustical insulation – $34.00

* TR9 – Lamp group (Luggage lamp, Glove box, I.P. Courtesy lamp) – $22.00

* D34 – RH visor vanity mirror – $7.00

* B84 – Body side molding (white only) – $46.00

* U75 – Power antenna – $51.00-$71.00

* UA3 – Power door locks – $93.00

* N33 – Tilt steering wheel – $81.00

* CD4 – Controlled Cycle windshield wipers – $41.00