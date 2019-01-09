Pic of the Day; Shawn Dillon Features in Edition 79 – The Aquatic Vogue Edition Part II

|
– Appearing in Edition 79 – The Aquatic Vogue Edition Part II
FeatureGirl
– Shawn Dillon –
Shawn Dillon ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 79
Model
Shawn Dillon
StarSign
Gemini
Country of Origin
USA
Career Highlight
Playboy Playmate Miss February ’13.
If you were an animal
I’m a Mermaid who loves being in the water and by the water.
Favourite Car
Chevrolet Corvette! The Stingray reminds me of the ocean 🙂
Romance
I love guys who can be adventurous, and are passionate about life & living to the fullest !
Likes
Swimming and the Ocean!
DisLikes
Negative people!
Greatest Ambition
To open a Spa and develop my own Skin-Care range. Acting would be great too 🙂
Appears in
Edition 79 Feature Girl
Be the first to comment