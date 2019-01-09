Pic of the Day; Shawn Dillon Features in Edition 79 – The Aquatic Vogue Edition Part II

Visit Shawn on Playboy Plus HERE

Model

Shawn Dillon

StarSign

Gemini

Country of Origin

USA

Career Highlight

Playboy Playmate Miss February ’13.

If you were an animal

I’m a Mermaid who loves being in the water and by the water.

Favourite Car

Chevrolet Corvette! The Stingray reminds me of the ocean 🙂

Romance

I love guys who can be adventurous, and are passionate about life & living to the fullest !

Likes

Swimming and the Ocean!

DisLikes

Negative people!

Greatest Ambition

To open a Spa and develop my own Skin-Care range. Acting would be great too 🙂

Appears in

Edition 79 Feature Girl

