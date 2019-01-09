Pic of the Day; Shawn Dillon Features in Edition 79 – The Aquatic Vogue Edition Part II

09/01/2019 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Models, Celebrity Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day 0

 

Appearing in Edition 79 – The Aquatic Vogue Edition Part II

FeatureGirl
– Shawn Dillon –
Shawn Dillon ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 79


See more of Shawn in Edition 79

Visit Shawn on Playboy Plus HERE


Model
Shawn Dillon
StarSign
Gemini
Country of Origin
USA
Career Highlight
Playboy Playmate Miss February ’13.
If you were an animal 
I’m a Mermaid who loves being in the water and by the water.
Favourite Car
Chevrolet Corvette! The Stingray reminds me of the ocean 🙂
Romance
I love guys who can be adventurous, and are passionate about life & living to the fullest !
Likes
Swimming and the Ocean!
DisLikes
Negative people!
Greatest Ambition
To open a Spa and develop my own Skin-Care range. Acting would be great too 🙂

Appears in
Edition 79 Feature Girl
