Pic of the Day; Fabiana Britto Features in Edition 79 – The Aquatic Vogue Edition Part II

|
– Appearing in Edition 79 – The Aquatic Vogue Edition Part II
FeatureGirl
– Fabiana Britto –
Fabiana Britto ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 79
<< Previous
________________________________________________________________
See more of Fabiana in Edition 79
Visit Fabiana on Instagram HERE
________________________________________________________________
|
Model
Fabiana Britto
________________
StarSign
Pisces
________________
Country of Origin
Brazil
________________
Career Highlight
Playboy Playmate Portugal Miss September ’18, Playboy Playmate Italy Miss February ’18, Miss Lingerie Italia ’18.
________________
Favorite Travel Location
At the moment I’m travelling between Italy, Brazil and Spain quite often.
________________
Favourite Car
My favorite car is the bright red Ferrari we recently used in a photoshoot. It’s very fast and sexy!
________________
Romance
I’m still single, looking for a real man who knows how to love and respect me !
________________
Likes
Modeling & Fashion!
________________
DisLikes
Envy & Malice!
________________
Greatest Ambition
To continue modeling success and grow my global brand
________________
Appears in
Edition 79 Feature Girl
_________________
Be the first to comment