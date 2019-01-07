Pic of the Day; Fabiana Britto Features in Edition 79 – The Aquatic Vogue Edition Part II

Appearing in Edition 79 – The Aquatic Vogue Edition Part II

FeatureGirl
– Fabiana Britto –
Fabiana Britto ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 79


________________________________________________________________

See more of Fabiana in Edition 79

Visit Fabiana on Instagram HERE


________________________________________________________________

Model
Fabiana Britto
________________

StarSign
Pisces
________________

Country of Origin
Brazil
________________

Career Highlight
Playboy Playmate Portugal Miss September ’18, Playboy Playmate Italy Miss February ’18, Miss Lingerie Italia ’18.
________________

Favorite Travel Location 
At the moment I’m travelling between Italy, Brazil and Spain quite often.
________________

Favourite Car
My favorite car is the bright red Ferrari we recently used in a photoshoot. It’s very fast and sexy!
________________

Romance
I’m still single, looking for a real man who knows how to love and respect me !
________________

Likes
Modeling & Fashion!
________________

DisLikes
Envy & Malice!
________________

Greatest Ambition
To continue modeling success and grow my global brand

________________

Appears in
Edition 79 Feature Girl
_________________

*