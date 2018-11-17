Pic of the Day; Sami Milan Fox Appears OnCover of Edition 78 – The Sexy Glamour Edition

Model

Sami-Milan Cox

StarSign

Gemini

Country of Origin

Iran

Career Highlight

Various publications + autobabes.com.au. It would be great to be picked up by a swimsuit brand

If you were a Car

I would be a Porsche; they’re classy and fast.

Favourite Travel Location

New York City excited me, Thailand Humbled me, but the Great Barrier Reef connected me to Nature.

Romance

I like positive guys, sho can be supportive and can look after themselves also.

Likes

Love, Health & Wealth

Dislikes

Cold weather

Greatest Ambition

To be a successful actress, model and dancer, and to travel the world for work and pleasure.

Appears in

Edition 72, Feature model, Edition 74 CoverGirl

