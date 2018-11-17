Pic of the Day; Sami Milan Fox Appears OnCover of Edition 78 – The Sexy Glamour Edition

18/11/2018 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day 0

 

Appearing in Edition 78 – The Sexy Glamour Edition

CoverGirl
– Sami-Milan Fox –
Sami-Milan Fox! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 74

<< Previous                   
________________________________________________________________

See more of Sami in Edition 72 , Edition 74 and Edition 78

Follow Sami on her INSTAGRAM

Model
Sami-Milan Cox
________________

StarSign
Gemini
________________

Country of Origin
Iran
________________

Career Highlight
Various publications + autobabes.com.au. It would be great to be picked up by a swimsuit brand
________________

If you were a Car
I would be a Porsche; they’re classy and fast.
________________

Favourite Travel Location
New York City excited me, Thailand Humbled me, but the Great Barrier Reef connected me to Nature.
________________

Romance
I like positive guys, sho can be supportive and can look after themselves also.
________________

Likes
Love, Health & Wealth
________________

Dislikes
Cold weather
________________

Greatest Ambition
To be a successful actress, model and dancer, and to travel the world for work and pleasure.

________________

Appears in
Edition 72, Feature model, Edition 74 CoverGirl
_________________



Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*