Pic of the Day; Kelsey Mctainsh Features in Edition 78 – The Sexy Glamour Edition

Appearing in Edition 78 – The Sexy Glamour Edition
FeatureGirl
Kelsey McTainsh
Kelsey McTainsh ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 78
Model
Kelsey McTainsh
________________
StarSign
Pisces
________________
Country of Origin
French
________________
Career Highlight
To train industry beauty professionals
________________
If you were a car
A modern Porsche, nice curves and pure luxury
________________
Favourite Car
Dodge Charger Daytona – I love the power and performance !
________________
Romance
I love heavily tattooed men, with dark features who look after themselves ..
________________
Likes
Healthy & Active Lifestyle !
________________
DisLikes
Negative People!
________________
Greatest Ambition
To grow my business and own a cosmetics brand.
________________
Appears in
Edition 78 FeatureGirl
_________________
