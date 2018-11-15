New S5000 Racers set to make debut at V8 Supercars Coates Hire Newcastle 500

The new V8 engine powered S5000 racers are set to make their public debut at the Coates Hire Newcastle 500 ahead of the official launch in 2019.

The much anticipated debut will be in the form of demonstration runs and laps, with V8 Supercars drivers and Bathurst winners John Bowe and Greg Murphy at the wheel.

The S5000 has been see already at a secret test at Winton last week, another is scheduled for a media and competitor test day at Sydney Motorsport Park on Monday, where the 2019 calendar will also be launched, and of course the first public run at the November 23-25 Newcastle 500, before heading south to be part of the Adelaide Motorsport Festival on December 1-2 later this year.

“To be one of the first people to drive the S5000 car is really special,” said Bowe, who will also be racing his Touring Car Masters Holden Torana in Newcastle. “These will only be demonstration laps, but it is really going to give the Newcastle fans a real treat. Big, loud, modern race cars around a spectacular track. I grew up in open wheelers, I love them, and the introduction of this category is the best piece of open wheel news in Australia since Formula Atlantic was here in 1981″. “With the new carbon-fibre monocoque, big engine and the cockpit ‘Halo’, it will be an awesome class. The aero will be good but not over the top, and the cars will be quick. “If we’re ever going to have a chance to breed a race-ready Formula 1 driver in Australia, this will be the car and the category.”

V8 Supercars event manager Kurt Sakzewski told Supercars.com that he was excited to see the S5000 add an `extra element’ to the already exciting Supercars finale.

“The S5000 will be a great spectacle for fans as a fantastic addition to the weekend’s entertainment,” he said. “This is the first time the Newcastle circuit has hosted an open-wheel racer. We are really looking forward to seeing the S5000 in action and how it fares on the tough street layout.”

The final specification for the S5000 series calls for a Formula 3-style Onroak-Ligier carbon chassis fitted with a naturally aspirated 5.0 litre, 560 horsepower Ford Coyote V8 engine. If nothing else, these cars will certainly be quick!

