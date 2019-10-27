McLaughlin Cleared of Injury after Horrific Crash at Gold Coast 600

Scott McLaughlin suffered what he calls the `biggest shunt’ of his career in a horrific crash during qualifying at the Vodafone Gold Coast 600. However the Shell V Power Mustang driver and leading series champion has been cleared of injuries and released from Gold Coast University Hospital.

McLaughlin’s crash came as he entered the Turn 1/2/3 chicane, collecting the barriers on both left and then right sides of the circuit as he passed. Unfortunately the force of the second hit forced his Ford Mustang onto its side and barely kept from rolling.

It was reported that the crash registered 42.7G as the Mustang hit the wall at over 140K/hr. McLaughlin passed a concussion test in the trackside medical centre, however after some word slurs during subsequent TV interviews , concerned officials were forced to admit him to hospital for further tests, which wrote off his re-entry into the race.

Testament to the work put into these cars that I was able to walk away. Thanks to all the marshals and officials that helped me, and to Dr Carl and the Supercars medical team. Thanks to Shane too for stopping and checking on me. Got the all clear from the docs, bring on Sandown! https://t.co/jwmotHS26S — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin93) October 27, 2019

Supercars’ resident medical team leader Dr Carl Le, confirmed that McLaughlin had been given the all-clear, but will have a further check-up before the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 in a fortnight.

“Scott McLaughlin has had further tests including an MRI at the Gold Coast University Hospital and been given the all-clear,” he said. “He is in good spirits and is heading home with his fiancé Karly. He will be reviewed at Sandown but is expected to be fit to race there.”

Scott McLaughlin watched the race from the hospital bed where he continued to reassure fans that he was Ok.

“Scotty sent me a number of photos and messages during the race and while he was in hospital he was in room #17. There’s something special about that number,” said Shell V-Power Racing team boss Ryan Story. “He was watching very intently while he was undergoing a bit of those precautionary checks and things. He was deep into it.”

We look forward to seeing Scott at Sandown in a few weeks with a full recovery and in his usual great spirits.