Tsingtao Beer and Evisu confirmed as title sponsors for Craft-Bamboo Racing at the 2019 Macau Grand Prix

Craft-Bamboo Racing, an Official Performance Team of Mercedes-AMG, will be contesting the FIA GT World Cup at the 66th Macau Grand Prix, fielding two Mercedes-AMG GT3’s at the prestigious event in November. The team confirms the signing of Tsingtao Beer as title sponsor for the #77 Mercedes-AMG GT3 for Edoardo Mortara, and Evisu as title sponsor for the sister #88 entry for Alessio Picariello.

#77 Mercedes-AMG GT3 (Edoardo Mortara) supported by Tsingtao Beer

As a globally recognized beer brand and the number 1 selling beer in Macau, Tsingtao Beer are aiming to be first on-track at the FIA GT World Cup, showing their support to Craft-Bamboo Racing and Edoardo Mortara. The car will carry an eye-catching green, gold, and red livery, reflecting the traditional corporate colours of the famous Chinese brewery. To celebrate this exciting partnership, limited edition beer cans, team-wear and replica model cars in a variety of sizes have been produced, with the latter two available for sale in limited quantities at the race in November.

At the wheel of the #77 Mercedes-AMG GT3 with the striking Tsingtao design will be the highly acclaimed Swiss-Italian driver Edoardo Mortara. Mortara, a full-time Formula E driver, is the most successful driver in history at the Macau Grand Prix, having taken 4 race victories in the Formula 3 category, and 6 in the top GT class, giving him the nickname “Mr. Macau”. His outright skill and experience at the Macau Guia circuit means that Mortara will be gunning for the top-step of the podium come November.

#88 Evisu Mercedes-AMG GT3 (Alessio Picariello) supported by Evisu

Evisu returns to the Macau Grand Prix with Craft-Bamboo Racing as title sponsor of the #88 Mercedes-AMG GT3 after a previous collaboration back in 2017. The bold, fresh, and edgy persona is what Evisu stands for, and the entry to the FIA GT World Cup backing Macau rookie Alessio Picariello does just that. These points are further emphasised through the teams striking livery, which features the iconic Evisu Seagull placed over a sharp blue and red design, with a Japanese-inspired dragon detailed on the bonnet and the rear half of the Mercedes-AMG GT3. This attention to detail reflects Evisu’s take on denim fashion, emphasizing bold and exciting colours blended with tradition and design. In addition, a limited collection of apparel and replica model cars unique to the Macau Grand Prix will be available for sale to the public at the team’s promotional booth.

Making his debut in the FIA GT World Cup will be the talented Belgian, Alessio Picariello. Despite the 66th Macau Grand Prix being Picariello’s first time at the daunting street circuit, he has more than proven his abilities behind the wheel by taking several pole positions and victories in both the Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia and China GT Championship in 2019 with Craft-Bamboo Racing. Picariello’s raw speed and abilities at the controls of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 means that he will be one to watch, as he looks to make a spectacular first impression at this star-studded event.

THE MACAU GRAND PRIX

The weekend in Macau is set to be a thriller, with the top GT drivers from around the world featured on a 17-car entry list. The first practice session starts on Thursday, with the final practice and qualifying on Friday. The racing action begins with Race 1 on Saturday, which sets the grid for the final, where the World Champion driver and manufacturer will be decided on Sunday over an 18 lap sprint race. The 66th Macau Grand Prix will be broadcast across 315 internet platforms and 103 TV networks globally in addition to the various live streams on social media channels.

The Guia Circuit in Macau is one of motorsport’s most revered for its glamour, yet feared for it’s unforgiving nature. Featuring fast, flowing corners like Mandarin bend and Fisherman’s, to tight corners like the Melco hairpin, the Macau Circuit is the ultimate challenge for the drivers as they all vie for World Cup glory.

SCHEDULE

14 November 2019 | Thursday

1235 – 1305 Free Practice 1

15 November 2019 | Friday

1230 – 1300 Free Practice 2

1610 – 1640 Qualifying

16 November 2019 | Saturday

1305 – 1405 Qualification Race (12 Laps)

17 November 2019 | Sunday

1225 – 1340 FIA GT World Cup Race (18 Laps)

ABOUT TSINGTAO BREWERY CO., LTD

Founded in 1903 by one British and one German, Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited is publicly listed both on the Hong Kong and Shanghai Stock exchanges, and is the manufacturer, marketer and distributor of flagship beer brand Tsingtao as well as dozens of other regional brands. Tsingtao is the best-known Chinese Consumer Brand internationally, with sales and distribution covering 100+ countries worldwide and is the No.1 beer brand in Macau.

ABOUT EVISU

EVISU was founded in Osaka Japan in 1991 and is named after the Japanese God of prosperity Ebisu. Initially only around 14 pairs of jeans a day were created, each one caringly hand-painted with the now famous seagull logo. EVISU captured the imagination of the detail-obsessed Japanese fashion crowd and spurred a revival of interest in vintage denim which spread around the world. Today EVISU has gained critical acclaim, as one of the ultimate denim must haves, is internationally known and embraced by both collectors and hipsters alike.

EVISU was initially more a labour of love than a commercial venture and despite phenomenal success EVISU’s mission to create the highest quality products has remained unchanged. This underlying value defines EVISU’s position as an icon in the history of denim wear.