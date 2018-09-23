Pic of the Day; Laura Fiorentino Features in Edition 77 – The Aquatic Vogue Edition

and her Instagram HERE ;

See more of Laura in Edition 77

Model

Laura Fiorentino

StarSign

Taurus

Country of Origin

Italy

Career Highlight

Adult actress & Erotic model

If you were a car

The Ferrari California because it is a symbol of Sexuality, Power and Freedom.. 😉

Favourite Car

I love the Ferrari … and also the Lamborghini. It’s hard to choose, but the Ferrari because the horse is a symbol of great power and sexuality!

Romance

I like guys who can stand up for themselves and what they believe in!

Likes

People who do not judge!

DisLikes

People with false morals!

Greatest Ambition

To be successful as a sexy model and adult actress and to inspire other women to be more sexy.

Appears in

Edition 77 FeatureGirl

