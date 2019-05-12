Pic of the Day; Lana Elyse Features in Edition 81 – The Autumn Beauty Edition

|
Appearing in Edition 81 – The Autumn Beauty Edition
CoverGirl
Lana Elyse
Lana Elyse – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 81
See more of Lana in Edition 81
Model
Lana Elyse
StarSign
Gemini
Country of Origin
Australia
Career Highlight
Playboy Playmate, featured on TheSmokingJacket.com, and starting my own photographic business.
If I were a Car
Z28 iROC because they’re sexy & Strong .. 🙂
Something interesting growing up
I was the skinniest and tallest girl in my group, but I grew to fill out and become a model.
Biggest Turn-On
I tend to like scruffy funny guys!
Likes
Humour & Kindness
DisLikes
Rude people
Greatest Ambition
To be known for my modelling & photographic work.
Appears in
Edition 81 FeatureGirl
