Pic of the Day; Lana Elyse Features in Edition 81 – The Autumn Beauty Edition

– Appearing in Edition 81 – The Autumn Beauty Edition CoverGirl

– Lana Elyse –

Lana Elyse ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 81

<< Previous

_____________________________________________________________ See more of Lana in Edition 81 ________________________________________________________________

________________ Model

Lana Elyse

________________ StarSign

Gemini

________________ Country of Origin

Australia

________________ Career Highlight

Playboy Playmate, featured on TheSmokingJacket.com, and starting my own photographic business.

________________ If I were a Car

Z28 iROC because they’re sexy & Strong .. 🙂

________________ Something interesting growing up

I was the skinniest and tallest girl in my group, but I grew to fill out and become a model.

________________ Biggest Turn-On

I tend to like scruffy funny guys!

________________ Likes

Humour & Kindness

________________ DisLikes

Rude people

________________ Greatest Ambition

To be known for my modelling & photographic work.

________________ Appears in

Edition 81 FeatureGirl

_________________