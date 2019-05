She’s quite well known in the world of Adult Film, where in fact she made her debut as the highest paid actress in the world. Further, fresh faced actress Elsa Jean ranked 4th in the Adult Film Industry’s Top 10 stars of the world in just 3 years!

However she’s new to glamour modelling and last month made her debut with the PlayboyPlus network also.

Learn more about Elsa in Edition 81 !

<< Previous