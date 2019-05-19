Pic of the Day; Janette Lainen Appears OnCover of Edition 81 – The Autumn Beauty Edition

|
– Appearing in Edition 81 – The Autumn Beauty Edition
CoverGirl
– Janette Lainen –
Model
Janette Lainen
StarSign
Aries
Country of Origin
Finland
Career Highlight
Winner `Bloke’s World Miss Downunder Pageant’, 2nd Runner Up in `Miss Nude Western Australia’, 2nd in NABBA Comp of WA, various magazines & calendars.
If I were a Car
Ferrari 488 – It’s very sexy and fast .. 🙂
Something interesting
I first stated in Fitness & Glamour modelling to promote my Showgirl business.
Biggest Turn-On
The love affair of my life is ICE CREAM!
Likes
Fitness & Modeling
DisLikes
Indecisive people
Greatest Ambition
To be featured on cover of Swimsuit Illustrated.
Appears in
Be the first to comment