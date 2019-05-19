Pic of the Day; Janette Lainen Appears OnCover of Edition 81 – The Autumn Beauty Edition

19/05/2019 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day 0

Appearing in Edition 81 – The Autumn Beauty Edition

CoverGirl
– Janette Lainen –
Janette Lainen ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 81


_____________________________________________________________

See more of Janette in Edition 81

________________________________________________________________

________________

Model
Janette Lainen
________________

StarSign
Aries
________________

Country of Origin
Finland
________________

Career Highlight
Winner `Bloke’s World Miss Downunder Pageant’, 2nd Runner Up in `Miss Nude Western Australia’, 2nd in NABBA Comp of WA, various magazines & calendars.
________________

If I were a Car
Ferrari 488 – It’s very sexy and fast .. 🙂
________________

Something interesting  
I first stated in Fitness & Glamour modelling to promote my Showgirl business.
________________

Biggest Turn-On
The love affair of my life is ICE CREAM!
________________

Likes
Fitness & Modeling
________________

DisLikes
Indecisive people
________________

Greatest Ambition
To be featured on cover of Swimsuit Illustrated.
________________

Appears in
Edition 81 CoverGirl
_________________

