Pic of the Day; Irina Hemmersbach Appears OnCover of Edition 113 – The Luxury Glamour Edition

    –  Appearing in Edition 113 – The Luxury Glamour Edition 

CoverGirl
– Irina Hemmersbach –
Irina Hemmersbach ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 113


Photo by focusgraphyyy , Photo Retouch by Retouching | Photo Processing (@best_prof_retouch) • Instagram photos and videos

Visit Irina at her Social networks ; Facebook and Instagram

Model
Irina Hemmersbach
StarSign
Sagittarius
Country of Origin
Russia
Career Highlight
Many competition titles including Best Image in Regional Beauty Contest, Miss Longest and Most Beautiful Legs, Miss Slim Waist, Featuring in autobabes Magazine.
Favorite Car
Red Ferrari! If you look at me, you will see that I am very much alike!
Best travel location 
The most exciting and unusual place for me are the Pyramids of Egypt!
Romance
He has to be his own man! Looks are important and every man has his own type, but just as important is his character, his inner world that he needs to be in touch with!
Likes
My child very much!
Dislikes
Fake friends!
Greatest Ambition
To become a cosmetologist and open my own beauty store. And maybe to appear in Playboy!
Appears in
CoverGirl Edition 113, CoverGirl Edition 101, CoverGirl Edition 92,
Feature Girl Edition 91
