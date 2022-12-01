Pic of the Day; Irina Hemmersbach Appears OnCover of Edition 101 – The Gorgeous Summer Edition

    –  Appearing in Edition 101 – The Autumn Glamour Edition 

FeatureGirl
– Irina Hemmersbach –
Irina Hemmersbach ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 101


 << Previous                                               ________________________________________________________________

See more of beautiful Irina Hemmersbach in Edition 91Edition 92 & Edition 101

Photo by JCashedda Photoart (@jcashedda__photoart) • Instagram photos and videos

Photo Retouch by Retouching | Photo Processing (@best_prof_retouch) • Instagram photos and videos

Visit Irina at her Social networks ; Facebook and Instagram

________________________________________________________________

 

________________

Model
Irina Hemmersbach
________________

StarSign
Sagittarius
________________

Country of Origin
Russia
________________

Career Highlight
Many competition titles including Best Image in Regional Beauty Contest, Miss Longest and Most Beautiful Legs, Miss Slim Waist, Featuring in autobabes Magazine.
________________

Favorite Car
Red Ferrari! IF you look at me, you would see that I am very much alike !
________________

Best travel location 
The most exciting and unusual place for me are the Pyramids of Egypt!
________________

Romance
He has to be his own man! Looks are important and every man has his own type, but just as important is his character, his inner world that he needs to be in touch with!
________________

Likes
My child very much!
________________

Dislikes
Fake friends!
________________

Greatest Ambition
To become a cosmetologist and open my own beauty store. And maybe to appear in Playboy!
________________

Appears in
Cover Girl in Edition 101, Cover Girl in Edition 92, Feature Girl in Edition 91
_________________

To purchase Edition 101, Click Below;

Edition 101 - The Gorgeous Glamour Edition

Edition 101 – The Gorgeous Glamour Edition

Autobabes Edition 101 – November / December 2022Cover girl: Irina Hemmersbach, Feature girls: Katy Belle and Brigitte Saunders, features include: NASCAR, F1 Grand Prix, autobabes AutoMart, Ford Mustang GT, Nissan Z GT4, Ferrari SP51, Ferrari Purosangue, Porsche 911 GT3 R , BMW M4 GT3 + More



