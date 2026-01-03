Pic of the Day; Ariadne Zane Features in Edition 120 – The New Year 2026 Edition

|
– Appearing in Edition 120 – The New Year 2026 Edition
FeatureModel
– Ariadne Zane –
Ariadne Zane ! – Autobabes.com.au Edition 120
See more of Ariadne in Edition 120 – The New Year 2026 Edition.
|
Model
Ariadne Zane
StarSign
Pisces
Country of Origin
USA
Career Highlights
Appearing in Edition 120.
Favorite Car
’67 Shelby GT500!
Biggest Turn-On
Confidence gets me every time, not the loud kind, but the quiet, steady kind
Likes
Listening to music while I work, creative learning projects I can nerd out over, my daughter’s terrible puns, and the look on her face when I steal her fries.
Dislikes
Manufactured perfection. People who use "authentic" as a marketing buzzword or repeat the same word over and over in sentences like they're channeling Cthulhu.
Greatest Ambition
I'm ambitious about making space. I want to be more than a model; I want to be a middle finger to an industry that told women like me we were done at thirty-five. I want every girl who's been told she's too much, too tall, too curvy, too loud, to see herself through our lens and feel fierce instead of flawed.
Appears in
Feature Model, Edition 120
