Pic of the Day; Ariadne Zane Features in Edition 120 – The New Year 2026 Edition

Appearing in Edition 120 – The New Year 2026 Edition

FeatureModel
– Ariadne Zane –
Ariadne Zane ! Autobabes.com.au Edition 120

 

 

________________________________________________________________

See more of Ariadne in Edition 120 – The New Year 2026 Edition.

 ______________________________________________________________

Edition 120 - The New Year 2026 Edition

Edition 120 – The New Year 2026 Edition

Autobabes Edition 120 – January / February 2026Cover girl: Kateryna Ruban, Feature girls: Kazumi and Ariadne Zane features include: NASCAR, F1 Grand Prix, autobabes AutoMart, Capricorn 01 Zagato, Toyota GT GR3, Audi R26 Concept, Lexus LFA Concept, Bentley SuperSports, Lamborghini Temeriario,…

________________

Model
Ariadne Zane
________________

StarSign
Pisces
________________

Country of Origin 
USA
________________

Career Highlights
Appearing in Edition 120.
________________

Favorite Car
’67 Shelby GT500!
 ________________

Biggest Turn-On
Confidence gets me every time, not the loud kind, but the quiet, steady kind

 ________________

Likes
Listening to music while I work, creative learning projects I can nerd out over, my daughter’s terrible puns, and the look on her face when I steal her fries.
 ________________

Dislikes
Manufactured perfection. People who use “authentic” as a marketing buzzword or repeat the same word over and over in sentences like they’re channeling Cthulhu.  ________________

Greatest Ambition 
: I’m ambitious about making space. I want to be more than a model; I want to be a middle finger to an industry that told women like me we were done at thirty-five. I want every girl who’s been told she’s too much, too tall, too curvy, too loud, to see herself through our lens and feel fierce instead of flawed.
________________

Appears in
Feature Model, Edition 120

________________

 

 

