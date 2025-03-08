Pic of the Day; Aria Giovanni Appears On Cover of Edition 115 – The Logo Girl Edition

See more images at ;

See more of Aria Giovanni in Edition 115

Model

Aria Giovanni

StarSign

Scorpio

Country of Origin

California, USA

Career Highlight

Playboy, Penthouse, MAXIM and Adult Film.

Favorite Quote

If I can inspire one woman to love her body as it is, that’s a win for me!

Best travel location

US, Europe and Australia!

Romance

Someone who likes to travel and accepts me for me!

Likes

Modelling, Glamour and Models!

Dislikes

Negativity!

Greatest Ambition

If I can inspire one woman to love her body, that’s a win for me.

Appears in

Cover Girl Edition 115

