TOYOTA GAZOO Racing WRC Challenge Program Trophies for Japanese rally talents on Finnish snow

Yuki Yamamoto scored his first overall Finnish Rally Championship podium in third position in his Toyota GR Yaris Rally2, while Takumi Matsushita finished third in the SM2 class and Japanese co-driver Tomiya Maekawa achieved a maiden win in the SM3 class.

Based in the town of Savonlinna in the east of the country, the event served as the third round of the Finnish Rally Championship, and as a new addition to the calendar for this year, provided unfamiliar stages for all of the Challenge Program crews. Relatively warm weather with temperatures above freezing created challenging conditions, melting some of the ice and snow to form a slushy surface with changeable grip levels. There were seven stages and 104.3 competitive kilometres scheduled, although the conditions led the penultimate test – the only second-pass stage of the event – to be cancelled.

After FIA World Rally Championship events in Monte Carlo and Sweden to start 2025, this was the first Finnish national rally for the Program’s second-generation drivers Yamamoto and Kogure since one year ago. Making a relatively steady start in the first stage, both then began to gradually build their pace.

While other drivers got caught out and lost time in the slippery conditions, Yamamoto climbed up to third overall in SS4 and went into the final stage just 1.1 seconds behind the four-time Finnish champion Teemu Asunmaa. He would go second fastest in the final stage to beat Asunmaa by 6.3s and secure third overall, 37.2s behind the winners, two-time WRC rally winner Esapekka Lappi and Enni Mälkönen, and just 1.4s behind TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team Principal Jari-Matti Latvala and TGR WRC Challenge Program instructor Juho Hänninen, who were recovering from an early delay in their GR Yaris Rally2. Kogure and his co-driver Topi Luhtinen finished fifth overall.

For the Program’s third-generation drivers Matsushita and Goto, this was their fourth rally of their maiden winter seasons on snow and ice in their Renault Clio Rally3 cars. Matsushita sat sixth in the SM2 class after the first stage but soon built his speed, winning SS4 to close within 5.4s of the lead, before claiming third position on SS5 and holding it to the end with co-driver Pekka Kelander. Goto and co-driver Jussi Lindberg were also making progress in fifth place before they went off the road in a challenging final stage, losing over 25 minutes.

Maekawa was competing in only his second rally since joining the Program, navigating for experienced Finnish driver Jarkko Nikara in a Renault Clio Rally4. They drove a strong rally together, fighting for the lead through the morning and ultimately taking the win after their rivals went off in the last stage.

