TOYOTA GAZOO Racing WRC Challenge Program Trophies for Japanese rally talents on Finnish snow

There were podium finishes in three different classes for the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing WRC Challenge Program as the winter rallying season concluded at the Savonlinna Ralli in Finland on March 8.
Yuki Yamamoto scored his first overall Finnish Rally Championship podium in third position in his Toyota GR Yaris Rally2, while Takumi Matsushita finished third in the SM2 class and Japanese co-driver Tomiya Maekawa achieved a maiden win in the SM3 class.
Based in the town of Savonlinna in the east of the country, the event served as the third round of the Finnish Rally Championship, and as a new addition to the calendar for this year, provided unfamiliar stages for all of the Challenge Program crews. Relatively warm weather with temperatures above freezing created challenging conditions, melting some of the ice and snow to form a slushy surface with changeable grip levels. There were seven stages and 104.3 competitive kilometres scheduled, although the conditions led the penultimate test – the only second-pass stage of the event – to be cancelled.
After FIA World Rally Championship events in Monte Carlo and Sweden to start 2025, this was the first Finnish national rally for the Program’s second-generation drivers Yamamoto and Kogure since one year ago. Making a relatively steady start in the first stage, both then began to gradually build their pace.
While other drivers got caught out and lost time in the slippery conditions, Yamamoto climbed up to third overall in SS4 and went into the final stage just 1.1 seconds behind the four-time Finnish champion Teemu Asunmaa. He would go second fastest in the final stage to beat Asunmaa by 6.3s and secure third overall, 37.2s behind the winners, two-time WRC rally winner Esapekka Lappi and Enni Mälkönen, and just 1.4s behind TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team Principal Jari-Matti Latvala and TGR WRC Challenge Program instructor Juho Hänninen, who were recovering from an early delay in their GR Yaris Rally2. Kogure and his co-driver Topi Luhtinen finished fifth overall.
For the Program’s third-generation drivers Matsushita and Goto, this was their fourth rally of their maiden winter seasons on snow and ice in their Renault Clio Rally3 cars. Matsushita sat sixth in the SM2 class after the first stage but soon built his speed, winning SS4 to close within 5.4s of the lead, before claiming third position on SS5 and holding it to the end with co-driver Pekka Kelander. Goto and co-driver Jussi Lindberg were also making progress in fifth place before they went off the road in a challenging final stage, losing over 25 minutes.
Maekawa was competing in only his second rally since joining the Program, navigating for experienced Finnish driver Jarkko Nikara in a Renault Clio Rally4. They drove a strong rally together, fighting for the lead through the morning and ultimately taking the win after their rivals went off in the last stage.
Quotes:
Mikko Hirvonen (TOYOTA GAZOO Racing WRC Challenge Program chief instructor):
“This rally was held in very difficult conditions but overall our crews did a good job, and we had some very nice results. With the soft and slushy surface and some gravel coming through, as well as some ice in places, it was not easy to judge the grip and have the confidence to push. Yuki did very well to finish third overall between some very experienced drivers, and this result will be good for his confidence. Hikaru showed some strong split times as well, and when the grip was less predictable and more difficult for him, he could still continue to the finish with a clean drive. Takumi did very well also, getting quite close to the lead and making it cleanly through the very tricky last stage, where many drivers went off, including Shotaro. Overall though, it has been a very positive first winter rally season from both of them, and they’ve gained a lot of experience in many different conditions. Tomiya has also been making a great start as co-driver to Jarkko, as shown by this first victory together.”
Hikaru Kogure:
“This was not an easy rally for me and I struggled with the conditions. With the drivers in front cutting the corners and bringing a lot of fresh snow and slush onto the line, the grip levels were changing every few metres. It was difficult to estimate and I couldn’t have confidence, so I took a little step back to drive carefully and reach the finish. It was good to learn in these conditions and get the mileage even though I’m not happy with the speed. I just need to analyse this for the future and hopefully the next rally can be better for me.”
Yuki Yamamoto:
“I’m really happy to finish on the podium, it’s a special result for me. In the beginning I was surprised by the tricky conditions and I took too much care, but after that I managed to adjust my driving and my mindset. Going into the last stage I knew the gaps were tight, but I just tried to continue what I had been doing, and it worked well. It was really fun battling with Jari-Matti and Juho, who were still giving us many tips between the stages. This time, Jari-Matti was faster but I can learn from him to improve for the future. After struggling a bit in Sweden, I’m kind of relieved to have had this great result and performance to finish the winter.”
Shotaro Goto:
“I struggled quite a lot with the conditions on this rally. In the same stage there would be places with good grip and others with a lot less grip, and I found it difficult to judge which was which, so I struggled to have the confidence to be fast in the corners where we could be fast. In the last stage, I slightly misheard a pacenote and took the wrong speed into the corner, so we went into the loose snow and got stuck. During these first rallies on snow, I have had some very good stages and some that were not so good, so I can see what I need to focus on to improve my driving.”
Takumi Matsushita:
“I’m really happy that I managed to get through this demanding rally and finish on the podium. Based upon the recce I expected some slush and gravel on the stages, but in the rally it was even worse than I expected. In some corners I could feel the grip, and then in the next corner there would be no grip at all, so it was really difficult. We made a steady start but after that I could be more consistently close to the top times. Having started the winter with a win and then struggled a bit more on the next rallies, it’s great to finish the winter with this result, and to experience all these different conditions has been great for the learning process.”
Tomiya Maekawa:
“I’m very pleased to be able to get this win for Jarkko and myself. The conditions were very tough so it was not easy to stay on the road, but thanks to Jarkko’s really clever driving we could take this very nice result. With his experience, the pacenotes we made were very good in terms of marking the tricky places, so even in these conditions, we only had to make a few modifications during the rally. Of course, I still found plenty of points that we need to improve, so I have to keep focused on improving my co-driving.”
