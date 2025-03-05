Pic of the Day; Lisa Features in Edition 115 – The Logo Girl Edition

See more of Lisa in Edition 115

________________

Model

Lisa

________________

StarSign

Virgo

________________

Country of Origin

Australia

________________

Career Highlight

This publication AND my Issue 3 for plAIboy Magazine.

________________

Favorite Car

So many! Anything classic, with a big V8. Dodge Charger, ’69 Mustang or even a good Aussie Falcon GTHO Phase III

________________

Best travel location

I would like to travel to him heritage home of Ireland, but I haven’t had that pleasure yet!

________________

Romance

I look forward to being swept off my feet, by a dashing young man on his White Charger – the Dodge kind, not the Horse 🙂 !

________________

Likes

Social Media

________________

Dislikes

Negativity!

________________

Greatest Ambition

To do the best I can to connect advertisers to autobabes.com.au and plAIboyMagazine.com.au.

________________

Appears in

Feature model, Edition 115

_________________