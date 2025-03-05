Pic of the Day; Lisa Features in Edition 115 – The Logo Girl Edition

    –  Appearing in Edition 115 – The Logo Girl Edition 

FeatureGirl
– Lisa-
Lisa ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 115

See more of Lisa in Edition 115

 

Model
Lisa
StarSign
Virgo
Country of Origin
Australia
Career Highlight
This publication AND my Issue 3 for plAIboy Magazine.
Favorite Car
So many! Anything classic, with a big V8. Dodge Charger, ’69 Mustang or even a good Aussie Falcon GTHO Phase III
Best travel location 
I would like to travel to him heritage home of Ireland, but I haven’t had that pleasure yet!
Romance
I look forward to being swept off my feet, by a dashing young man on his White Charger – the Dodge kind, not the Horse 🙂 !
Likes
Social Media
Dislikes
Negativity!
Greatest Ambition
To do the best I can to connect advertisers to autobabes.com.au and plAIboyMagazine.com.au.
Appears in
Feature model, Edition 115
To purchase Edition 115, Click Below;

Edition 115 - The Logo Girl Edition

Edition 115 – The Logo Girl Edition

Autobabes Edition 115 – March / April 2025Cover girl: Aria Giovanni, Feature girls: Evelyn and Lisa, features include: NASCAR, F1 Grand Prix, autobabes AutoMart, Alpine A110 Ultime, BMW M3 GT V8, Renault Filante, Cadillac Lyriq-V, Porsche 911 Carrera, Aston Martin Valhalla, Aston Martin…

Find out more on MagCloud

