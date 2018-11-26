Main Event: Horn vs Mundine

Former WBC middleweight champion Jeff Horn and former WBA super-middleweight champion Anthony Mundine will clash in a boxing blockbuster billed as “River City Rumble” at Suncorp Stadium on Friday 30th November 2018.

Brisbane based Horn is keen to bounce back from his ninth round TKO defeat to Terence Crawford in June this year that cost him the WBO welterweight title.

In the other corner, is Mundine who is in the back end of an almost two decade career and says that he’ll retire after fighting – and presumably beating – Horn.

Jeff Horn will fight Anthony Mundine at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, and given that’s Horn’s home, you could say he has the home ground advantage.

In addition, there is sentimental value there also as the stadium was the venue for Horn’s biggest triumph, when he defeated Manny Pacquiao on points last year.

It’s also the home of the Brisbane Broncos where they call 52,500 people a full stadium for football matches, however that number increases greatly for boxing, when spectators can sit on the field.

The fight will be exclusive to pay-per-view available on Main Event only and will cost $59.95.

That’s the same as Mundine’s rematch with Danny Green last year, while Horn’s loss to Terence Crawford was billed at $49.95.

For those attending the venue in person, tickets may still be available through Ticketek www.ticketek.com.au, who have the following range of tickets;

The cheapest adult ticket, which will see you sitting in the grandstand, will cost $29 at Ticketek.

The cheapest junior and concession tickets are just $16.

A family pass, for four people, costs $77.

A good spot in the grandstands will set you back either $55 or $82.

The best price you can get for a seat ringside is $299 – but this will be at the very back of that seating area.

For the high-rollers and celebrities, a gold ringside seat is $555, with a platinum seat at $1003, and a diamond ticket will cost $1676.

The weight division was one of some controversy to match the two fighters. However both have come to an agreement that the fight will be at a target weight of 71kg.

Horn has fought his entire career at welterweight (68.68kg/140lbs), while Mundine has fought everywhere from super-middleweight (76.2kg/168lbs) to just under 80kgs for his rematch with Danny Green.

Horn is happy to fight at a weight of 71kg, but his camp has demanded severe penalties if either fighter misses that target – and this is where it starts to get a little ridiculous;

Mundine will give up $350,000 for the first kilogram overweight and $500,000 for any further kilograms.

Of courser an ageing Mundine wanted to fight at the highest possible weight, but Horn’s camp didn’t want to go up too many weight classes which would stress a slimmer Horn with additional weight gain.

