Joe Rogan Takes Delivery of 2024 ‘Freedom Series’ VelociRaptoR 1000

By Hennessey Performance

Join us in congratulating American patriot and icon, Joe Rogan, who recently took delivery of his new 2024 Ford Raptor R, equipped with the Hennessey ‘Freedom Series’ VelociRaptoR 1000 package. Rogan, known for his love of high-performance vehicles, traded in his MAMMOTH 1000 RAM TRX for this new industry powerhouse. The truck, finished in a striking Shelter Green, reflects both rugged durability and sleek aesthetics. As an upgrade from his previous vehicle, the VelociRaptoR 1000 offers Rogan an unparalleled driving experience, combining Hennessey’s engineering excellence with Ford’s legendary off-road capabilities.

The VelociRaptoR 1000 upgrade transforms the already formidable Ford Raptor R into a beastly machine, boosting its performance to new heights. This package includes enhancements such as a high-flow air induction system, upgraded fuel injectors, and a larger supercharger system, all contributing to an impressive output of 1,000 horsepower. Additionally, the upgrade features enhanced intercooling and a custom stainless-steel exhaust system, ensuring optimal power delivery and an aggressive exhaust note. These modifications make the VelociRaptoR 1000 not just a truck, but a statement of performance and engineering excellence, perfectly suited for enthusiasts like Joe Rogan.

