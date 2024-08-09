The Nilu: A Relentless Return to V12 Glory

In an era dominated by electric vehicles, the Nilu emerges as a tribute to pure, unadulterated speed. Designed by the legendary Sasha Selipanov, known for his work on the Bugatti Chiron and Lamborghini Huracan, the Nilu is powered by a monstrous 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine. Delivering a staggering 787kW and 859Nm, this beast rockets from 0 to 100 km/h in under 3 seconds, boasting a top speed of 400 km/h. Engineered by Hartley Engines, the Nilu’s powerplant is a marvel of modern engineering, with 12 individual throttle bodies, a redline above 10,000 rpm, and a unique 12-into-1 Inconel exhaust.

The Nilu’s chassis is a lightweight carbon fiber monocoque with aluminum-alloy subframes, enhancing its agility and performance. Its hypercar aesthetics are unmistakable, featuring gullwing doors, aggressive air ducts, and a minimalist interior that shuns modern distractions. Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires wrap around 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels, ensuring grip, while Brembo’s carbon ceramic brakes provide stopping power.

Inside, simplicity reigns with no touchscreens or electronic aids—just pure driving focus. The Nilu is set to debut at Monterey Car Week on August 15, with pricing yet to be announced.