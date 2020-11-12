The year was 2012 on this day, and the stunning Perth Fitness and Glamour model Ash Watt had just appeared on the cover of our 2013 WestCoast Swimsuit Model Calendar.
Ash was joined on the calendar by a team of Perth based models that each brought their unique look to add to the personality of the calendar series.
These were;
- Chante Jermaine
- Karina Gaston
- Kelly Germain
- Danica Hamilton
- Charlotte Busetti
- Courtney Piercy
- Justice Kaddu
- Sharon Melody
- Jacinta Macquade-Phillips
- Champagne and
- Delysha Pick
