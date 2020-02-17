Fire Fight Australia @ ANZ Stadium Sydney a Total Success!

Last night’s Fire Fight Australia concert was a massive success with a plethora of quality artists and a record of over 70,000 people in attendence.

It was in many ways a ‘Live Aid Down Under’ with an ambience as big and as good as any of the global aid concerts uniting artist and audience to a common goal!

Hosted and staged at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney, the event attracted many thousands of donations to charities that included Bushfire Volunteers, CFS Foundation, Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal, NSW Rural Fire Service, Australian Red Cross and RSPCA.

Hosted by Celeste Barber who raised $AUD52Mil herself when her fund raiser went viral and beat her target of $30,000 millions-fold!

An army of talent turned up for the event, however the massive standouts were Queen featuring Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper supported by the statuesque and superhero like Nita Strauss, and Delta Goodrem.

Here’s a sample of the Alice Cooper and Nita Strauss show posted by Nita herself;