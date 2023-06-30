In a surprising twist, Ferrari has broken tradition with their latest XX models by introducing road-legal versions. The highly anticipated SF90 XX Stradale and SF90 XX Spider convertible promise an exhilarating experience on public roads, while still embodying the raw power and performance that have made Ferrari a legendary name in the world of motorsport.

Limited Production, Unleashed Power

Ferrari remains committed to exclusivity, limiting the production of these beasts to just 799 hardtop SF90 XX Stradales and 599 droptop SF90 XX Spiders. This scarcity ensures that only a fortunate few will have the privilege of owning and experiencing these exceptional machines.

Under the hood, both models retain the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine, but with significant enhancements. Assisted by three electric motors, two on the front axle and one between the engine and transmission, the power output surges to an astonishing 1,016 horsepower, a remarkable increase over the standard SF90 Stradale’s 986 horsepower.

The V8 engine in the SF90 XX Stradale alone delivers an impressive 786 horsepower, owing to new pistons, meticulous machining of the combustion chamber, and refined inlet and exhaust ducts. Notably, Ferrari has positioned the tube coming from the intake plenum closer to the cabin bulkhead, amplifying the engine’s sonorous symphony within the cockpit. Shedding unnecessary weight, the engineers have eliminated the secondary air system, reducing the car’s mass by 7.72 pounds (3.5 kilograms).

The electric motors also receive a power upgrade, contributing a total of 229 horsepower (171 kW) compared to the previous iteration’s 217 horsepower (162 kW). The battery capacity remains unchanged at 7.9 kilowatt-hours. When operating in pure electric mode, the range still spans an impressive 15.53 miles (25 kilometers), with an unaltered top speed of 84 mph (135 kph).

A Performance Boost Like No Other

One of the most exciting features of the SF90 XX models is the new extra boost function offered by the electric motors when the vehicle is in Qualifying driving mode. This system injects additional power when exiting corners, resulting in faster lap times around the Fiorano circuit, with Ferrari claiming a reduction of 0.25 seconds per lap. The battery is capable of providing up to 30 of these exhilarating power jolts.

To complement the extraordinary powertrain, the SF90 XX models retain the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. However, revised software introduces a unique gear-changing sound that emulates the exhaust note when lifting off the throttle at high revs, adding an extra layer of auditory pleasure to the driving experience.

Uncompromising Design and Aerodynamics

Ferrari has gone the extra mile to make the SF90 XX Stradale a visual spectacle, with a series of aggressive design tweaks that differentiate it from its standard counterpart. A larger front splitter guides air beneath the car, channeling the flow to the redesigned underbody. Ferrari claims that at 155 mph (250 kph), the SF90 XX Stradale generates over 99 pounds (45 kg) more downforce than the regular model, emphasizing its track-focused DNA.

At the front, the SF90 XX flaunts sophisticated aero elements, including a pair of ducts on each side of the nose and two additional vents near the center, enhancing aerodynamic efficiency. The front fenders boast three gills on each side, contributing to the car’s aggressive stance.

Moving to the rear, Ferrari has made several significant revisions. Two inlets adorn the engine cover just behind the roof, while the fenders feature revised openings and three gills positioned directly behind them. At the rear end, a fixed wing takes center stage, marking the SF90 XX as the first road-legal Ferrari since the iconic F50 to come with this high-performance feature as standard. The culmination of these aerodynamic refinements amounts to an impressive 1,168 pounds (530 kilograms) of downforce at 155 mph (250 kph).

Refined Interior, Uncompromised Comfort

Inside the SF90 XX, subtle changes enhance the overall driving experience without sacrificing comfort. An Alcantara dashboard and generous carbon-fiber trim adorn the cockpit, creating a luxurious yet sporty ambiance. The gearshift selector has been repositioned farther forward, ensuring optimal ergonomics for the driver. The seats, designed as a single-piece structure, are ingeniously connected by elastic trim that allows occupants to adjust the backrest according to their preference.

The Spider Variant

For those who crave the exhilaration of open-top driving, Ferrari has introduced the SF90 XX Spider. Similar to its hardtop sibling, the Spider retains the heart-pounding performance and aggressive design. However, with the simple touch of a button, the roof can be retracted in a swift 14 seconds, allowing drivers to bask in the symphony of power and the wind rushing through their hair.

While a few inlets in the rear deck of the coupe variant have been removed to accommodate the convertible mechanism, the SF90 XX Spider retains the unmistakable allure of its sibling, guaranteeing an unforgettable driving experience.

With the unveiling of the SF90 XX Stradale and SF90 XX Spider, Ferrari has defied expectations by transforming its renowned XX models into road-legal supercars that push the boundaries of performance and design. These limited-edition machines offer an unparalleled combination of power, speed, and aerodynamic excellence, ensuring an extraordinary driving experience for the fortunate few who can call themselves owners. As Ferrari continues to evolve and innovate, the SF90 XX models stand as testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to delivering automotive excellence at every turn.