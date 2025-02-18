Pic of the Day; Chessy Banks Features In Edition 114 – The New Year 2025 Edition

18/02/2025 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day 0

 

    –  Appearing in Edition 114 – The New Year 2025 Edition 

FeatureGirl
– Chessy Banks –
Chessy Banks ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 114


 << Previous                                        

________________________________________________________________

See more of beautiful Chessy in Edition 114

Visit Chessy at her Socials ; 

FrancescaBanks (@chessybanks) • Instagram photos and videos

 

________________________________________________________________

 

________________

Model
Chessy Banks
________________

StarSign
Capricorn
________________

Country of Origin
Scotland
________________

Career Highlight
My appearance in autobabes Magazine.
________________

Favorite Car
Aston Martin DB7’s
________________

Best travel location 
Perth in Australia for adventure and Colorado or skiing!
________________

Romance
I’m in my greatest love affair right now, and fingers crossed, I hope it lasts !
________________

Likes
Fashion, Traveling!
________________

Dislikes
Bad Manners!
________________

Greatest Ambition
To grow in confidence, creativity that leads me to making more glamorous and sexy content.
________________

Appears in
Feature Girl Edition 114
_________________

To purchase Edition 114, Click Below;

Edition 114 - The New Year '25 Edition

Edition 114 – The New Year ’25 Edition

Autobabes Edition 114 – January / February 2025Cover girl: Alessandra Lexii, Feature girls: Molly Carter and Chessy Banks, features include: NASCAR, F1 Grand Prix, autobabes AutoMart, Alpine Aplenglow Hy6, 2025 McLaren W1, Pagani Zonda 760 LM, Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Jaguar Type 00, TWR SuperCat,…

Find out more on MagCloud

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*