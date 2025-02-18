Next generations of Japanese drivers take on Swedish snow

Rally Sweden is the only pure winter event held on ice and snow in the FIA World Rally Championship, and is also one of the fastest rounds of the season, where special studded tyres bite into the surface to provide grip. Large snowbanks line the stages and can be leant on to carry more speed through corners, but they can often also catch drivers out.

For the Program’s second generation of drivers Hikaru Kogure and Yuki Yamamoto, this was their third successive appearance on the stages around Umeå, and their second in WRC2 driving the Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 car. The main goal was to build on that previous experience to show competitive pace while also adapting to the different characteristics of the new Hankook tyres being used in the WRC this year.

Kogure, co-driven by Topi Luhtinen, made a solid start to the rally and was just outside the top 10 in the class before he went into a snowbank in SS6 and got stuck, ending his Friday early. Yamamoto and co-driver James Fulton also got briefly stuck in a snowbank in SS3, losing around 50 seconds, and ended the day in 11th place in WRC2.

On Saturday, Yamamoto would lose more time in a snowbank in SS11, while Kogure returned to action under restart rules with a largely clean day. Both drivers had a clean and strong final leg on Sunday where they were inside the top 10 stage times on all three stages, with Yamamoto climbing up to finish ninth in the final WRC2 order.

For third-generation drivers Shotaro Goto and Takumi Matsushita this was their first ever WRC start, driving Renault Clio Rally3 cars in the WRC3 class. With this being the longest rally of their careers so far, the main aim was to gain experience and both drivers rose well to the challenge, getting cleanly through the event’s longest day on Friday with Goto and co-driver Jussi Lindberg fourth in class and Matsushita and co-driver Pekka Kelander just 5.5 seconds behind in fifth.

Goto moved up into the podium places on Saturday morning before losing some time in the afternoon in impacts with snowbanks, and he would ultimately be forced to retire out of fourth place on the penultimate stage on Sunday due to a mechanical issue. Matsushita set two second-fastest times on Saturday morning and finished the rally fourth out of 19 starters in the class.

Quotes:

