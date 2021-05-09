Elon Musk proved himself quite the comedian when he appeared on Saturday Night Live yesterday May 8th.

This was quite the surprise given his self confessed monotonic voice, however to his credit, he managed to own all his personality quirks and that actually seemed to endear him to the crowd.

As expected, there was mention of the DOGECOIN for which he calls himself the Godfather, and he even invited his mum to be part of the opening monologue where he mentioned that he had bought her some of the coin for Mother’s Day.

There were other segments too of course, however this opening set the tone for the night that was quite entertaining.