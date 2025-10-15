Darryl O’Young announces his retirement from racing, finishing his last two races with Craft-Bamboo Racing in Beijing and Macau

- Two events remain starting with this weekend’s GT World Challenge Asia season finale in Beijing – his final GT3 appearance
- O’Young to conclude his illustrious driving career with his 20th Macau Grand Prix appearance, competing in the Greater Bay Area GT Cup in a Mercedes-AMG GT4 Evo
- Turns full focus towards his managing role at Craft Bamboo Holdings Ltd., to continue expansion of companies motorsport and business ventures
Hong Kong racing driver Darryl O’Young, has announced his pending retirement from racing ahead of this weekend’s season finale of the 2025 GT World Challenge Asia powered by AWS Championship (GTWCA), to be held at the Beijing Street Circuit (October 17-19).
The veteran racer will team-up with Liang Jiatong (Alex Liang) in the #77 Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 entry in the Silver Class for his final GT3 races, as Liang – currently third in the Silver Class standings ahead of the title decider – looks to fight for a championship result.
This will be the first time that GTWCA has raced at the brand-new Beijing street circuit. The 4.9 kilometre long, twelve-turn track utilises public roads and highways, winding its way through modern architecture and the picturesque Tongming Lake Park. With several run-off areas in key locations and a comparably larger and wider surface compared to other street circuits, drivers will be free to really push the limits as they seek victory.
The Beijing event will be the penultimate outing of a highly decorated career for O’Young, which will officially come to a close with his 20th appearance at the Macau Grand Prix in November (13-16), racing in the Greater Bay Area GT Cup in a Mercedes-AMG GT4 Evo with Craft-Bamboo Racing.
Amidst a storied and illustrious racing career, the unpredictable and famously demanding Macau circuit has been a strong venue historically for O’Young. Here, he has celebrated five Macau Grand Prix GT race victories (2005, 2006, 2008, 2021, 2023), two WTCC Independent Class Macau GP wins (both in 2012), and three consecutive WTCC Independent Class Macau GP Pole Positions (2010, 2011, and 2012).
His noteworthy results also extend far beyond Macau – O’Young was the first Hong Kong driver to stand on the Le Mans finishing podium when he was second in class in 2013; he has claimed two Porsche Carrera Cup Asia Championship titles (2006 and 2008) and the 2015 GT Asia Series Championship title; and won twice overall at the 2011 and 2012 Bathurst 12 Hours, with third place overall in 2015. Adding further to his endurance credentials is overall victory at the Sepang 12 hours (2008), second in class at the 2013 24 Hours of Daytona, and third in class at the 2013 24 Hours of Dubai. On the Asia front, O’Young also claimed an unprecedented 8 consecutive GT victories on the streets of Bangsaen in Thailand.
With such a strong track record behind him, it is not surprising that O’Young was also the first – and still only – motorsport athlete to be honoured with a Hong Kong Sports Stars Award – a true road opener for motorsport in Hong Kong.
As committed as he has been on the track, the head of Craft-Bamboo Racing has also remained dedicated to assisting the next generation, visiting almost a hundred local schools to share his vision and encourage more than 1500 students to chase their dreams.
Taking this even further, he has also established the ‘O’Young’s Future Stars’ training program for local children and youth, which has so far taught more than 200 cadets and provided them with an important kickstart into the world of motorsport.
While O’Young is retiring from the driver’s seat, he will continue to use his vast motorsport and business experience to steer Craft Bamboo Holdings Ltd’s various motorsport and business ventures. In the meantime, he now turns his attention to trying to finish on the highest note possible with success in Beijing and Macau.
Darryl O’Young
Director and Driver, Craft-Bamboo Racing
“I’ve been so fortunate to have had such a long and wonderful career in motorsport. Starting at the age of eight with the support of my family, I never imagined I would be able to race cars for a living, and to sustain that over 37 years is truly a dream come true. Motorsport has given me so many life lessons which continue to give me growth until today, both in pushing my limits as a driver, but to also truly experience and develop my business knowledge in the sport.
There has been so many ups and downs through these years, so much support from countless amounts of people, sponsors, and manufacturers to give me the opportunities to compete at the highest levels of motorsport. I’m just filled with gratitude to everyone that has been part of this journey. I’m also grateful to be able to wrap up my career with two races, this weekend here in Beijing in the Mercedes-AMG GT3 with Craft-Bamboo Racing, followed by the GT4 race in the streets of Macau where I will participate in my 20th and last Macau Grand Prix.
It all feels surreal, but it is the right timing to put my driving fully behind me and concentrate whole heartedly on my family and my management role at Craft-Bamboo Racing. I just want to give thanks to my family and all the supporters that have been with me since the beginning to present, and I look forward to continuing my motorsport journey for the years to come, albeit out of the driver’s seat. Despite all of the races and victories around the world, the Macau Grand Prix is the place where my heart truly lies and I look forward to racing there for one last time come November. Thank you to all my sponsors for making these last two races possible, I’m forever grateful.”
Be the first to comment