Darryl O’Young announces his retirement from racing, finishing his last two races with Craft-Bamboo Racing in Beijing and Macau

Two events remain starting with this weekend’s GT World Challenge Asia season finale in Beijing – his final GT3 appearance

O’Young to conclude his illustrious driving career with his 20 th Macau Grand Prix appearance, competing in the Greater Bay Area GT Cup in a Mercedes-AMG GT4 Evo

Turns full focus towards his managing role at Craft Bamboo Holdings Ltd., to continue expansion of companies motorsport and business ventures

Hong Kong racing driver Darryl O’Young, has announced his pending retirement from racing ahead of this weekend’s season finale of the 2025 GT World Challenge Asia powered by AWS Championship (GTWCA), to be held at the Beijing Street Circuit (October 17-19).

The veteran racer will team-up with Liang Jiatong (Alex Liang) in the #77 Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 entry in the Silver Class for his final GT3 races, as Liang – currently third in the Silver Class standings ahead of the title decider – looks to fight for a championship result.

This will be the first time that GTWCA has raced at the brand-new Beijing street circuit. The 4.9 kilometre long, twelve-turn track utilises public roads and highways, winding its way through modern architecture and the picturesque Tongming Lake Park. With several run-off areas in key locations and a comparably larger and wider surface compared to other street circuits, drivers will be free to really push the limits as they seek victory.

The Beijing event will be the penultimate outing of a highly decorated career for O’Young, which will officially come to a close with his 20th appearance at the Macau Grand Prix in November (13-16), racing in the Greater Bay Area GT Cup in a Mercedes-AMG GT4 Evo with Craft-Bamboo Racing.

Amidst a storied and illustrious racing career, the unpredictable and famously demanding Macau circuit has been a strong venue historically for O’Young. Here, he has celebrated five Macau Grand Prix GT race victories (2005, 2006, 2008, 2021, 2023), two WTCC Independent Class Macau GP wins (both in 2012), and three consecutive WTCC Independent Class Macau GP Pole Positions (2010, 2011, and 2012).

His noteworthy results also extend far beyond Macau – O’Young was the first Hong Kong driver to stand on the Le Mans finishing podium when he was second in class in 2013; he has claimed two Porsche Carrera Cup Asia Championship titles (2006 and 2008) and the 2015 GT Asia Series Championship title; and won twice overall at the 2011 and 2012 Bathurst 12 Hours, with third place overall in 2015. Adding further to his endurance credentials is overall victory at the Sepang 12 hours (2008), second in class at the 2013 24 Hours of Daytona, and third in class at the 2013 24 Hours of Dubai. On the Asia front, O’Young also claimed an unprecedented 8 consecutive GT victories on the streets of Bangsaen in Thailand.

With such a strong track record behind him, it is not surprising that O’Young was also the first – and still only – motorsport athlete to be honoured with a Hong Kong Sports Stars Award – a true road opener for motorsport in Hong Kong.

As committed as he has been on the track, the head of Craft-Bamboo Racing has also remained dedicated to assisting the next generation, visiting almost a hundred local schools to share his vision and encourage more than 1500 students to chase their dreams.

Taking this even further, he has also established the ‘O’Young’s Future Stars’ training program for local children and youth, which has so far taught more than 200 cadets and provided them with an important kickstart into the world of motorsport.

While O’Young is retiring from the driver’s seat, he will continue to use his vast motorsport and business experience to steer Craft Bamboo Holdings Ltd’s various motorsport and business ventures. In the meantime, he now turns his attention to trying to finish on the highest note possible with success in Beijing and Macau.

Darryl O’Young

Director and Driver, Craft-Bamboo Racing