Australian Firefighter’s Calendar Photoshoot

The Australian Firefighters today launched their official calendar.

From its humble beginnings, The Australian Firefighters Calendar was established in 1993 to support the Children’s Hospital Foundation, providing funds for research into childhood burns. Now in its 31st year, The Australian Firefighters Calendar has raised over $3.45 million for various charities.

To support the Australian Firefighters in their pledge to raise funds for the Children’s Hospital Foundation, you can visit their site and buy a calendar HERE.

