A Collab of autobabes Models!

Posted to instagram recently as a collaboration between three gorgeous models, we see our familiar faces.

First introduced to us as part of the Australian Formula 1 Promotion, we see from left to right, gorgeous Alessandra Lexii who’s career we launched at that event and who later appeared in Edition 110, high energy Cinnamon Dreams and Alura Elektra who both featured in the promo and also feature in the current Edition 112.

Follow each of the girls and show them some love by purchasing their editions and following their Instagram as listed below;