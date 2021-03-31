General Motors Specialty Vehicles (GMSV) reported today that the iconic Chevrolet Corvette – USA’s favorite 2 seater sportscar and current challenger to Ferrari supercars – will be in Australian showrooms by the end of this year. These will be priced between $AUD145,000 and $AUD175,000 plus on-road costs depending on options.

This will be the first time that a Chevrolet Corvette will be offered for sale in Australia directly through a dealer network, and already converted to Right Hand Drive by the Chevrolet factory in USA. In fact, in it’s 68 year history, the Corvette had to be imported and converted via specialised import and modification shops.

The mid-engine car will offer performance and speed credentials that rival Ferrari and other sportscars in Australia, and will be priced at half or below the value of these brands. That’s the upside, however at an entry level of $AUD145k, the Corvette will still be the most expensive car ever delivered to Australia via dealership channels from USA.

GMSV advised that there will be five versions of the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette available for sale in Australia;

The 2LT priced from $AUD144,990 plus on-road costs,

priced from plus on-road costs, A mid grade 3LT priced from $AUD160,500 plus on-road costs,

priced from plus on-road costs, and a flagship Carbon Edition, the price for which has not yet been released however is forthcoming very soon.

A convertible version of all the 2LT and 3LT models will also be available for an additional $15,000 each, which makes up the total of five models.

It is expected that the first shipment of Aussie Corvettes will roll off the production line in Bowling Green, Kentucky, USA in the last few months of 2021, and the first of these cars are due to arrive in time to place under the Christmas tree. The remaining will then be delivered in the new year.

The Corvette formula remains the same for the Australian version of the cars as is in USA, with a 6.2-litre V8 being paired to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic that puts 370kW/637Nm to the rear wheels.

There are also reports that Chevrolet will provide supercharged and turbocharged versions for even better speed and performance ratings. In unconfirmed reports also, there is conversation regarding hybrid or electric power versions.

Given that the current rating for the 2022 Corvette sits at an astounding 0 to 100kmh acceleration in 3 seconds naturally aspirated, forced induction models promise to be very impressive!

If you’ve never heard of GMSV before, you’re not alone! The General Motors Specialty Vehicles dealer network are a new brand, mostly made up of the previously known Holden Dealerships with some new licenses also being offered. In total, there will be 57 GMSV dealerships around Australia which will be setup to sell the Corvette as well as the Chevrolet Silverado pick-up. Although the Corvette will arrive in RHD orientation from the factory, the Silverado will be converted to factory standards by the Walkinshaw Automotive Group, which is the former parent company of Holden Special Vehicles.

All Australian models will include the Z51 Performance Pack as standard which is an option in the USA. This includes a dual-mode exhaust, magnetically-controlled suspension, larger Brembo brakes, an electronically-controlled limited-slip differential, front and rear wings, extra cooling, and a “sling shot” rear axle ratio. These cars will also include a special lifter to raise the front suspension by the press of a button in order to avoid front bumper scrapes on driveways and speed-bumps.

The Chevrolet Corvette Carbon Edition will however be a super premium version that will boast special interior trims, premium wheels, unique brake calliper packages, an exclusive build plate, and and “owners pack” which is yet to be advised. “The Corvette is one of the world’s most recognisable sports cars and over-delivers on performance expected of such a machine. It is the epitome of a true icon as it has heritage, performance and unparalleled desirability – generation after generation.” Said Jo Stogiannis, former senior Holden executive.

“There is overwhelming feedback, that our intended customers are performance enthusiasts and that they want to have the ability to experience the C8 Corvette to its fullest potential”.

He certainly got that right!