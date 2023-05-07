€150,000 – €200,000 EUR | Offered Without Reserve

Chassis No: ZA9DE07A0RLA12968

Documents: German Fahrzeugbrief

To be offered on Saturday, 20 May 2023

One of around 400 examples built of the Diablo VT

Finished in Deep Black over a grey leather interior

Featured in a 2011 edition of Dutch car magazine AutoWeek

Powered by a 5.7-litre V-12 paired with a five-speed manual gearbox

Offering welcome refinements over the original Diablo, the updated Diablo VT was introduced at the Geneva International Motor Show in 1993. Borrowing from its LM002 sister model, the new car offered all-wheel-drive functionality in addition to myriad cosmetic and mechanical upgrades that increased driver comfort and usability. Chief among these considered touches was improved air conditioning, a lighter clutch, wider seats, and power steering.

Finished in Deep Black over a grey leather interior, this Diablo VT was first registered in October 1994. A collection of invoices details extensive servicing and upkeep performed over the past 15 years, beginning with an engine service performed by Superleggera Classic Car Service of Hilversum, Netherlands in 2010. In 2011, the supercar featured in a magazine article in Dutch publication, AutoWeek, which can be viewed in the accompanying history file.

The Lamborghini changed hands and was brought to Germany in 2013, before being bought by the consigning owner—a driver for Scuderia Palladio of the BOSS GP racing series—in April 2019. Further work was carried out between 2019 and 2021 while in his care. Driven regularly since, at the time of cataloguing the odometer displayed 63,794 kilometres.

A poster child from the heyday of the naturally aspirated supercar, the Diablo VT remains one of the Raging Bull’s most iconic performance models.

