Toyota Launches New RAV4 (PHEV) in Japan

Built on the concept that “Life is an Adventure,” the all-new RAV4 has been reborn as a new-generation SUV that meets diverse customer lifestyles while maintaining the RAV4’s signature solid and powerful design and packaging. The hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) model launched in December 2025 has been well received by many customers.

This new PHEV model further expands the 6th generation RAV4’s go-anywhere, do-anything spirit by combining high off-road performance with a power supply system that makes it possible to use large amounts of electricity, even outdoors.

The RAV4 (PHEV) uses a plug-in hybrid system built on an energy-efficient hybrid platform, featuring a large-capacity drive battery and support for high-output chargers. This significantly increases BEV-mode driving range and output, enabling powerful driving while remaining considerate of the environment.

A new GR SPORT has also been added to the lineup, pursuing a sporty style while offering the unique power and excellent maneuverability of a PHEV. This model completes the diverse range of styles for the RAV4: Z (PHEV / HEV), Adventure (HEV), and GR SPORT (PHEV).

PHEVs are one of the many important powertrains for achieving carbon neutrality. Going forward, Toyota intends to continue its multi-pathway approach, offering diverse choices to customers around the world under its new brand spirit of “to you”―car-making for a specific someone.