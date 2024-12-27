TOYOTA GAZOO Racing to Exhibit at Tokyo Auto Salon 2025

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) plans to exhibit at Tokyo Auto Salon 2025* to be held at Makuhari Messe (in Chiba City, Japan) for three days from January 10 to 12, 2025. Chairman Akio Toyoda, aka Master Driver Morizo, is due to present at a press conference scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. on January 10 under the main theme of “Car-making at Nürburgring”, which is the starting point of TGR and Morizo.

TGR is set to exhibit this time, along with Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., at Makuhari Messe’s North Hall. TGR’s booth will include the “LAND CRUISER BASE” display for promoting the fun of customizing the Toyota Land Cruiser, which was hitherto put on separately by Toyota Auto Body Co., Ltd. This coming together by members of the Toyota Group aims to boost excitement at Tokyo Auto Salon 2025.

During the event’s three days, TGR plans to hold talk sessions featuring various personalities, as well as outdoor vehicle demo runs. Detailed information on exhibited vehicles, the talk sessions, the demo runs, and others can be found on the following special website.

https://toyotagazooracing.com/eventexhibition/tokyoautosalon/