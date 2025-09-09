Toni Bou Wins 19th Consecutive FIM Trial World Championship Title

TOKYO, Japan, September 8, 2025 – Repsol Honda HRC rider Toni Bou (Spain, 38 years old) has won the 2025 FIM* Trial World Championship (TrialGP). He has clinched his 19th consecutive title, extending his own record, in Round 7 in Geddington, Great Britain, held on September 6-7.

The Repsol Honda HRC rider signs off for 2025 with his 38th title, while Gabriel Marcelli finishes third overall.

The 2025 TrialGP World Championship season concluded in Geddington, England, on Sunday. Toni Bou capped off a great campaign with another victory, his 12th of the year, and Gabriel Marcelli finished the year in third place overall.

Bou came into the first race of the day having secured the championship on Saturday. From the opening zones on Sunday, he was solid and consistent, leading from start to finish. Rain that appeared in the final part of the race, making the zones more difficult, did not prevent the Repsol Honda rider from claiming another victory -with 21 penalty points.

The second race was no less demanding, as his rivals provided a significant challenge. However, the 38-time world champion maintained his pace and secured another victory that confirmed his absolute dominance in 2025. He was also the fastest in the final Power Section of the season, which earned him an extra point in the overall standings.

Toni Bou | Repsol Honda HRC

“We had a perfect weekend. Yesterday we clinched the title and today we won both races plus the Power Section, so there’s no better way to end the season. We’ve achieved everything we could, and I don’t think we could ask for more. The consistency and all the hard work we’ve done throughout the season have been noticeable. It’s been a very good year, with no injuries, and I’ve been able to be consistent and competitive from start to finish. It’s one of the best seasons I’ve had. I want to thank the team, Honda, and HRC.”

Takahisa Fujinami | Repsol Honda HRC Manager

“This was a very good season, full of great moments. Toni, Gabri, and the team gave their all in every race, and I’m very satisfied with all the work done. Overall, the year was very positive, as we took another title with Toni, and Gabri achieved his first victory. Today, they both performed at the same high level, despite making some mistakes, and we finished with both of them on the podium again. I would like to thank Honda, HRC, and our sponsors once again for their dedication throughout the year.”

Koji Watanabe, President of Honda Racing Corporation

“I would like to express my heartfelt respect for Toni on winning his 19th consecutive title in the Trial World Championship. This unprecedented achievement was made possible by his exceptional riding skills, relentless effort, and the dedicated support of his team. Toni’s pursuit of excellence has deeply inspired motorsports fans around the world and will surely serve as a goal for the next generation of riders. Looking forward to even more record-breaking accomplishments, HRC will continue to fully support Toni. I would like to express my gratitude to the many sponsors who support our racing activities and all the trial fans around the world who have always given us their enthusiastic support.”

About Toni Bou

Birth Date: October 17, 1986 (38 years old) Birthplace: Spain Career Highlights: – 2003 Trial World Championship debut – 2007 Joins Repsol Montesa HRC, Wins his first Trial World Championship and X-Trial World Championship – 2008 – 2024 Wins every Trial World Championship & X-Trial World Championship(18 each, 36 total) – 2025 – April September Wins his 19th consecutive X-Trial World Championship Wins his 19th consecutive Trial World Championship(Total 38th consecutive Trial World Championship)

Montesa COTA 4RT Overview

Engine: Liquid-cooled 4-stroke OHC single-cylinder engine

Frame: Aluminum twin-tube

Tires: 21-inch (front) 18-inch (rear)