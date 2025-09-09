HOODOO GURUS ANNOUNCE 40TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE 2LP EDITION OF ICONIC ALBUM MARS NEEDS GUITARS!

Australian rock icons Hoodoo Gurus are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their landmark second album Mars Needs Guitars! with a stunning Deluxe 2LP reissue, giving fans a chance to rediscover one of the most beloved records in Australian rock history.



Originally released on 8 March 1985, Mars Needs Guitars! cemented the Gurus’ reputation as one of the most influential guitar bands of the era, delivering unforgettable hits including Bittersweet, Like Wow – Wipeout! and Death Defying.

The 40th Anniversary Deluxe 2LP Edition features:

LP1: A picture disc pressing of the original 1985 album;

LP2: A collection of previously unreleased demos, including the never-before-heard outtake Johnny, pressed on Ozone Green glow-in-the-dark vinyl;

Original artwork by Richard Allen;

Inner sleeve featuring handwritten lyrics to Show Some Emotion by frontman Dave Faulkner

An A2, fold-out “Like Wow Tour” poster

Limited-edition packaging celebrating this milestone release

Fans are also treated to newly remastered audio and a glimpse behind the scenes of the band’s creative process, with early demos showcasing how the Gurus’ sound evolved during this defining period.



“When we made Mars Needs Guitars! we were just focused on making something fun, loud, and honest,” said Dave Faulkner. “Forty years later, it’s incredible to see how much these songs still resonate. This edition really captures the spirit of that time and gives fans a deeper look at how it all came together.”

Released on 8 March 1985, the Hoodoo Gurus’ sophomore album marked a turning point for the Sydney-based band. With explosive drumming from newcomer Mark Kingsmill and standout contributions from Brad Shepherd, the album fused garage-rock grit, power-pop melodies, and irreverent storytelling.

It became a critical and commercial triumph, peaking at #5 on the Australian Albums Chart, earning 3× Platinum certification, and landing the band on international stages. Its success helped establish Hoodoo Gurus as one of the most enduring acts in Australian music.

Photos and artwork can be downloaded from here.

The Mars Needs Guitars! 40th Anniversary Deluxe 2LP Edition will be available on 30 October 2025, with pre-orders live now from here.

TRACKLISTING: