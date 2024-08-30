Toni Bou Wins 18th Consecutive FIM Trial World Championship Title

TOKYO, Aug 26, 2024 – Repsol Honda Team rider Toni Bou (Spain, 37 years old) has won the 2024 FIM* Trial World Championship. He has clinched his 18th consecutive title, extending his own record, by winning the Round 6 in France, held on August 25.

This year’s Trial World Championship is contested over seven rounds (12 trials). Bou was off to a good start to the season by winning both trials at the TrialGP of Japan, held for the first time as a season-opener, at Mobility Resort Motegi. Although he dominated Round 2 in Andorra, and was victorious in the first trial of the following TrialGP of Italy, Bou’s second place finish in Trial 2 put an end to his winning streak. Undeterred, he dominated Round 4 in Germany for his third perfect GP of the season, and Round 5 in Belgium. Going into Round 6, the TrailGP of France, Bou had already amassed 8 wins out of 9 trials in pursuit of his 18th consecutive TrailGP title. Once again Bou was victorious, and with a sufficient point gap to his closest contender, teammate Gabriel Marcelli (Spain, 24 years old), was crowned champion with one round remaining.

Since clinching his first world championship title in 2007 on HRC’s Montesa COTA 4RT factory bike, Bou has increased his unparalleled consecutive outdoor championship titles to 18, and has also won his 17th consecutive X Trial World Championship, an indoor competition raced on artificially prepared sections. He currently leads the 2024 indoor championship which resumes in October, aiming to claim his 18th consecutive title.

Toni Bou | Repsol Honda Team

“First of all, I would like to thank the team for the incredible work they have done this season. When there is a chance to win the title, there is always more pressure and the possibility of best and we got a great victory. If we can win the title by winning the race, then it’s even better. It has been a very good season in which we have worked very well. It is one of the best seasons of my professional career and I am very happy.”

Takahisa Fujinami | Repsol Honda Team Manager

“It was an incredible day and I want to congratulate Toni for the victory and the title. He has once again shown how great his talent is and the effort he puts in race after race to achieve the best results. I am also happy with Gabri’s race. It will be important to continue at this level in Ripoll to achieve the runner-up position. I want to thank HRC, all the sponsors and the team for supporting us on the way to the title and making it possible once again.”

Koji Watanabe, President of Honda Racing Corporation

“I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Toni Bou on his unprecedented 18th consecutive win in the Trial World Championship. He has dominated this season with a series of victories since the opening round in Japan, and we look forward to him extending his records in the future. I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to our team manager Takahisa Fujinami, the entire team staff, and the many sponsors who support our racing activities. Last but not least, I would like to thank once again all the trial fans around the world who have always given us their enthusiastic support!”

About Toni Bou

Birth Date: October 17, 1986 (37 years old)Birthplace: SpainCareer Highlights:

2003 Trial World Championship debut 2007 Joins Repsol Montesa HRC, Wins his first Trial World Championship and X-Trial World Championship 2008 – 2023 Wins every Trial World Championship & X-Trial World Championship (17 each, 34 total) 2024 Wins his 18th Trial World Championship

Montesa COTA 4RT Overview

Engine: Liquid-cooled 4-stroke OHC single-cylinder engine

Frame: Aluminum twin-tube

Tires: 21-inch (front) 18-inch (rear)

*FIM: Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme