Thirsty Merc release first ever Live! album and announce shows around the country

With Spring in the air and summer(time) just around the corner, Thirsty Merc are heralding in the warm weather with a live album release and run of shows commencing on 5 October in Albury.
Thirsty Merc Live! is the band’s first ever live album and is set for release on Friday, 4 October 2019. The album was recorded over two nights at the Gasometer Hotel in Collingwood, Victoria, in late 2017 and mixed and produced by the band’s long-time collaborator, Lindsay Gravina (The Living End, Kate Miller-Heidke, The Birthday Party).
Thirsty Merc Live! showcases one of the country’s hardest working bands, complete with all the banter and raucous audience reaction, putting you front and centre for all their hits including In the Summertime, Tommy and Krista, Someday Someday and 20 Good Reasons (see full tracklisting below).
“We reckon this album uncompromisingly showcases the rawness of our live gigs, with a sonic presentation that easily stands up to any of our studio releases. Needless to say, we’re pumped to be hitting the road again in October!” said singer, Rai Thistlethwayte.
Thirsty Merc Live! will be released on Friday, 4 October 2019 through MGM Distribution.
Thirsty Merc Live! Tracklisting:
1. In The Summertime
2. She’s All I Got
3. Claude Monet
4. Mousetrap Heart
5. Someday Someday
6. My Completeness
7. 20 Good Reasons
8. Small Time Politics
9. Timeless Beauty
10. Tommy And Krista
11. DNA
12. Those Eyes
13. All My Life
14. Build A Bridge
15. Emancipate Myself
