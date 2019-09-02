Thirsty Merc release first ever Live! album and announce shows around the country

With Spring in the air and summer(time) just around the corner, Thirsty Merc are heralding in the warm weather with a live album release and run of shows commencing on 5 October in Albury.

Thirsty Merc Live! is the band’s first ever live album and is set for release on Friday, 4 October 2019. The album was recorded over two nights at the Gasometer Hotel in Collingwood, Victoria, in late 2017 and mixed and produced by the band’s long-time collaborator, Lindsay Gravina (The Living End, Kate Miller-Heidke, The Birthday Party).

Thirsty Merc Live! showcases one of the country’s hardest working bands, complete with all the banter and raucous audience reaction, putting you front and centre for all their hits including In the Summertime, Tommy and Krista, Someday Someday and 20 Good Reasons (see full tracklisting below).

“We reckon this album uncompromisingly showcases the rawness of our live gigs, with a sonic presentation that easily stands up to any of our studio releases. Needless to say, we’re pumped to be hitting the road again in October!” said singer, Rai Thistlethwayte.

Tickets for all Thirsty Merc Live! tour shows are on sale now from thirstymerc.com/page/tour.

Thirsty Merc Live! will be released on Friday, 4 October 2019 through MGM Distribution.

LIVE! TOUR – SPRING/SUMMER 2019

Saturday, 5 October 2019

SS&A Club, Albury VIC Sunday, 6 October 2019

The Royal Hotel, Meredith VIC Thursday, 10 October 2019

Setts Bar & Function Centre, Mildura VIC Friday, 11 October 2019

Broken Hill Musician’s Club, Broken Hill NSW Saturday, 12 October 2019

5 Rivers Festival, Balranald NSW Sunday, 13 October 2019

Griffith Leagues Club, Griffith NSW Thursday, 17 October 2019

Publican, Mornington VIC Friday, 18 October 2019

York On Lilydale, Mount Evelyn VIC Saturday, 19 October 2019

Shoppingtown Hotel, Doncaster VIC Sunday, 20 October 2019

Home of the Arts, Gold Coast QLD Friday, 25 October 2019

Wallsend Diggers Mezz Bar, Wallsend NSW Saturday 26 October 2019

Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour NSW

With Jimmy Barnes, Jet and Eskimo Joe Thursday, 7 November

Friends Restaurant, Perth WA Friday, 8 November 2019

Freemasons Hotel, Geraldton WA Saturday, 9 November 2019

Stirling Arms Hotel, Guildford WA Sunday, 10 November 2019

96fm Kickstart Summer Concert, Ascot Racecourse, Perth WA

With Jimmy Barnes, Daryl Braithwaite, Diesel and Killing Heidi Thursday, 28 November 2019

Centro CBD, Wollongong NSW Friday, 29 November 2019

Terrey Hills Tavern, Terrey Hills NSW Thursday, 5 December 2019

Highfield Hotel, Caringbah NSW Friday, 6 December 2019

The Blue Cattledog, St Clair NSW Saturday, 7 December 2019

Shoal Bay Country Club, Shoal Bay NSW Thursday, 12 December 2019

Lizotte’s, Newcastle NSW

Thirsty Merc Live! Tracklisting:

1. In The Summertime

2. She’s All I Got

3. Claude Monet

4. Mousetrap Heart

5. Someday Someday

6. My Completeness

7. 20 Good Reasons

8. Small Time Politics

9. Timeless Beauty

10. Tommy And Krista

11. DNA

12. Those Eyes

13. All My Life

14. Build A Bridge

15. Emancipate Myself

