Thirsty Merc release first ever Live! album and announce shows around the country

02/09/2019 autobabes_iMag Entertainment & Sport, Latest News 0

With Spring in the air and summer(time) just around the corner, Thirsty Merc are heralding in the warm weather with a live album release and run of shows commencing on 5 October in Albury.

Thirsty Merc Live! is the band’s first ever live album and is set for release on Friday, 4 October 2019. The album was recorded over two nights at the Gasometer Hotel in Collingwood, Victoria, in late 2017 and mixed and produced by the band’s long-time collaborator, Lindsay Gravina (The Living End, Kate Miller-Heidke, The Birthday Party).

Thirsty Merc Live! showcases one of the country’s hardest working bands, complete with all the banter and raucous audience reaction, putting you front and centre for all their hits including In the Summertime, Tommy and Krista, Someday Someday and 20 Good Reasons (see full tracklisting below).

“We reckon this album uncompromisingly showcases the rawness of our live gigs, with a sonic presentation that easily stands up to any of our studio releases. Needless to say, we’re pumped to be hitting the road again in October!” said singer, Rai Thistlethwayte.

Tickets for all Thirsty Merc Live! tour shows are on sale now from thirstymerc.com/page/tour.

Thirsty Merc Live! will be released on Friday, 4 October 2019 through MGM Distribution.

LIVE! TOUR – SPRING/SUMMER 2019

Saturday, 5 October 2019
SS&A Club, Albury VIC

Sunday, 6 October 2019
The Royal Hotel, Meredith VIC

Thursday, 10 October 2019
Setts Bar & Function Centre, Mildura VIC

Friday, 11 October 2019
Broken Hill Musician’s Club, Broken Hill NSW

Saturday, 12 October 2019
5 Rivers Festival, Balranald NSW

Sunday, 13 October 2019
Griffith Leagues Club, Griffith NSW

Thursday, 17 October 2019
Publican, Mornington VIC

Friday, 18 October 2019
York On Lilydale, Mount Evelyn VIC

Saturday, 19 October 2019
Shoppingtown Hotel, Doncaster VIC

Sunday, 20 October 2019
Home of the Arts, Gold Coast QLD

Friday, 25 October 2019
Wallsend Diggers Mezz Bar, Wallsend NSW

Saturday 26 October 2019
Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour NSW
With Jimmy Barnes, Jet and Eskimo Joe
Thursday, 7 November
Friends Restaurant, Perth WA

Friday, 8 November 2019
Freemasons Hotel, Geraldton WA

Saturday, 9 November 2019
Stirling Arms Hotel, Guildford WA

Sunday, 10 November 2019
96fm Kickstart Summer Concert, Ascot Racecourse, Perth WA
With Jimmy Barnes, Daryl Braithwaite, Diesel and Killing Heidi

Thursday, 28 November 2019
Centro CBD, Wollongong NSW

Friday, 29 November 2019
Terrey Hills Tavern, Terrey Hills NSW

Thursday, 5 December 2019
Highfield Hotel, Caringbah NSW

Friday, 6 December 2019
The Blue Cattledog, St Clair NSW

Saturday, 7 December 2019
Shoal Bay Country Club, Shoal Bay NSW

Thursday, 12 December 2019
Lizotte’s, Newcastle NSW

Thirsty Merc Live! Tracklisting:

1. In The Summertime
2. She’s All I Got
3. Claude Monet
4. Mousetrap Heart
5. Someday Someday
6. My Completeness
7. 20 Good Reasons
8. Small Time Politics
9. Timeless Beauty
10. Tommy And Krista
11. DNA
12. Those Eyes
13. All My Life
14. Build A Bridge
15. Emancipate Myself

#ThirstyMerc

www.thirstymerc.com

Instagram: @thirstymercband | Facebook: @thirstymerc

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*