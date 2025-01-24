The Shelby GT350 & GT350R Return for 2025!

The Shelby GT350 returns for 2025!

Sixty years ago, the Shelby GT350 marked a new chapter in performance and motorsports history. Shelby American poured its performance expertise into the 1965 Mustang, turning it into an iconic international sports car.

Shelby followed the same strategy for the 2025 model and collaborated with industry leaders to create the most powerful Shelby GT350 in history. Shelby American tuned and upgraded the suspension, brakes, exhaust, styling and other elements of the car for enhanced street driving and periodic track sessions.

The limited edition Shelby GT350 offers significant performance at an affordable price. The 5.0L V8 powered fastback is offered in both 480 and 810 (supercharged) horsepower versions and is available with a choice of manual or automatic transmission.

Just as Carroll Shelby envisioned in 1965, this sports car was designed to be exhilarating and competitive on both the street and track. Shelby increased horsepower by about 70 percent, opened up the exhaust and smoothed out the aerodynamics. Shelby kept the suspension supple enough to drive on the street every day without sacrificing comfort.

The styling is based on functionality, giving the car a purposeful look inside and out. rom the 60th anniversary badges to the carbon fiber bits and Shelby spec wheels, the sports car visually reflects the modern spirit of the first Shelby GT350.

For more information visit www.Shelby.com

The 2025 Shelby GT350R is a street-legal sports car built to also dominate the track. Featuring a long list of performance upgrades including a supercharged V8 engine delivering a massive 830+ horsepower, the new GT350R returns Shelby American to its roots. Wearing a custom hand-painted, race-inspired paint and graphic package, Shelby American will only offer 36 of the “R” model sports cars, just as it did in 1965. With more exciting developments on the horizon, this marks Shelbys first step back to a competition heritage based on 60 years of innovation.

The street legal 2025 Shelby GT350R has 830+ horsepower and will only be available with a six-speed manual transmission. As in 1965, the 36 Shelby GT350R model cars will be white with two optional painted stripes and graphics packages available; gold/silver/black representing the historic race package and blue/white Shelby heritage package.

The street-legal, track-ready Shelby GT350R features a carbon fiber interior ‘tub’, optional carbon fiber racing seats and harnesses, carbon fiber trim, integrated roll cage, Turn Key Automotive/Motorsports, Trans AM spec high speed carbon fiber Aero package, fully-adjustable, JRI race struts and shocks with remote reservoir, ProSystems Alcon racing brakes, numerous chassis upgrades and more. MSRP will be announced shortly.

The 36 Shelby GT350R model cars will be built in Michigan in collaboration with Turn Key Automotive/Motorsports, which has a deep history in American performance and racing. The company has deep experience in performance parts, racing and low volume niche programs, and provides the expertise, parts, services and support to take a project from rendering to reality.

Shelby American will build 36 Shelby GT350R models, again matching the number built in 1965, and sold directly through Shelby American.

2025 Shelby GT350 Specifications*

Performance Features:

Optional 810 horsepower supercharger system

Shelby by Borla cat-back exhaust and tips

Front and rear lowering springs

Front and rear sway bars

Short throw shifter (manual only)

20″ X 9.5″ (front) 20″ X 11″ (rear) flow forged alloy wheels

Shelby spec performance tires

Interior Features:

All-leather seat recovers

Shelby shifter ball (manual only)

Embroidered floor mats

Door sill plates

Serialized dash plaque

Serialized engine plaque

Engine cap set

Puddle lamps (if equipped)

Exterior Features:

Aluminum deep draw hood with center hood vent

Upper grille and lower grille with brake ducts

Outboard grilles

3-piece lower front spiller

Rear ducktail spoiler

SHELBY badging

Le Mans style striping

Deep tinted windows (per state regulations)

2025 Shelby GT350R Specifications* (additional modifications)

Performance Features:

Whipple supercharged Coyote engine, 830+ hp

Performance JRI suspension package

Optimized chassis stiffening

Front and rear Alcon Racing brake package

Forge-line racing wheels painted Gold Rush

Interior Features:

“R Model” carbon fiber trim

Carbon fiber interior “tub”

AiM Solo 2 lap timer

Sparco 4-point seat harnesses

Sparco racing seat for passenger and driver (optional)

Half cage for chassis stiffness

Exterior Features: