TGR-WRT’s home hero leads WRC onto Swedish snow

Solberg stunningly led a TGR-WRT 1-2-3 on last month’s season-opening Rallye Monte-Carlo to begin his debut campaign with the team in perfect style.

After experiencing some of the most demanding winter conditions seen in many years on the ‘Monte’, crews now take on the WRC’s only pure snow-and-ice event. Here, special studded tyres bite into the surface and allow for some of the highest speeds of the season, while drivers can ‘lean’ their cars on snowbanks by the sides of the road to carry more pace through corners.

Solberg, who was born in Sweden and races under the flag of mother Pernilla, heads for home with an early lead of four points over team-mate Elfyn Evans: a two-time former winner of the event. The Welshman’s second Sweden win 12 months ago came in a thrilling final-day duel with Japanese team-mate Takamoto Katsuta, who completes the TGR-WRT manufacturers’ championship line-up for this event. Finland’s Sami Pajari competes close to home under the TGR-WRT2 banner.

Even though this event is not part of Sébastien Ogier’s programme, TGR-WRT will once more enter five GR YARIS Rally1 cars in Sweden, with popular Italian driver Lorenzo Bertelli taking part in one of his favourite rallies through the team’s customer programme for the third time in four years.

TGR WRC Challenge Program driver Yuki Yamamoto continues his full-season programme at the wheel of a GR Yaris Rally2 car on an event he has started three times previously.

He is one of 13 drivers entering Rally Sweden in a GR Yaris Rally2. Teemu Suninen makes his debut in the car and joins fellow Finns Roope Korhonen and Tuukka Kauppinen among the leading entries. Australian Taylor Gill steps up to Rally2 level from Junior WRC, joining Alejandro Cachón, Eliott Delecour, and Fabio Schwarz. Tommi Jylhä and Bernhard ten Brinke also make their GR Yaris Rally2 debuts, while Michał Sołowow, Marko Viitanen and Alexander Villanueva compete for WRC Masters Cup honours.

Rally Sweden has since 2022 been based in Umeå, the largest city in northern Sweden and a short trip across the Gulf of Bothnia from Finland where TGR-WRT is based. The new location – closer to the Arctic Circle than to the capital city Stockholm – has helped ensure extreme winter conditions and brought even faster roads.

The rally starts on the edge of the city on Thursday evening with a full-length 10.23-kilometre version of the Umeå stage. The shorter Umeå Sprint form runs at the end of Friday after two loops in the forests to the north-east, which are separated by mid-day service. Saturday’s format is similar, with a loop of three stages to the west run twice either side of service, and another run of Umeå Sprint at the end of the day. Sunday features two passes of Västervik to the north-east, before a second run of the full-length Umeå serves as the rally-ending Power Stage.