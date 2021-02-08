The Tampa Bay Buccaneers became champions today following a very dominant 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs to secure the Super Bowl LV trophy.

Tampa Bay went into this Super Bowl as the underdog having won their last Super Bowl in 2003. The spell was broken today though with the positive influence of star quarterback Tom Brady who today also won his seventh championship ring.

In fact Brady, who before this game’s win, already held the record for more rings than any other NFL player in history with six rings, earned his undefeated GOAT status with his first championship win in Tampa Bay.

It was of course the first season for Brady’s with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after leaving the New England Patriots last year which had given him the previous 6 championships.

Proving that at age 43, he still has the goods, there were three touchdown passes to his credit, with Rob Gronkowski on the end of two of them as the former New England teammates set a playoff record for the most post-season touchdowns from a duo with a total of 14.