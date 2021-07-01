A lot of heart demonstrated by Steve Spark to step up to enter the ring with Tim Tszyu after Micheal Zerafa withdraws due to `Covid concerns’.

Excellent work by Tszyu’s promoter George Rose and No Limit Boxing to salvage the event at short notice by locking in the young fighter who made a sensation as an under-card at the Gallen fight in April by defeating Jack Brubaker.

With a record of 12-1, 11 KO, Steve is no slouch and actually poses a better candidate than Zerafa.

Press Conference Video