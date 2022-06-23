The Malinauskas Labor Government and Supercars Australia have signed an historic agreement to secure the Adelaide 500 as the final race of the Supercars Championship for the next five years.

The agreement has been signed by Premier Peter Malinauskas, SA Motorsport Board chief executive Mark Warren and Supercars chief executive officer Shane Howard in Adelaide today.

The agreement locks in the return of the Adelaide 500 from December 1-4 this year and the subsequent four events – all of which will serve as the grand finale to the Supercars Championship.

Supercars have also committed to hosting its end of season gala awards night on the Monday following the Adelaide 500 for the next five years.

This provides certainty for the government and Supercars as well as all of the businesses, contractors and workers who rely on the event.

In 2019, the Adelaide 500 attracted more than 250,000 people, and generated more than $45 million in economic activity. The event attracted 15,000 interstate and international visitors and supported 90,000 visitor bed nights.

Quotes attributable to Peter Malinauskas

This is an historic moment for motorsport in South Australia – not only are we locking in the event’s return this year, but we are also securing the race for at least the next five years.

I have every confidence hosting the final race in the Supercars Championship will become an integral part of the sport’s calendar in the same way the season opener in Adelaide used to be.

Coupled with hosting the end of season gala awards night, this promises to be a spectacular end of the year leading into the Christmas period.

Quotes attributable to Supercars Australia CEO Shane Howard

The Adelaide 500 is a spectacular event that showcases South Australia to a huge national and international audience and will be a fitting finale to the Repco Supercars Championship for the next five years.

I want to thank Premier Malinauskas, the South Australian Government, Mark Warren and the SA Motorsport Board for their unwavering support and reviving this event to recreate what will be five incredible years of racing in Adelaide