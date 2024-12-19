Sergio Perez and Red Bull to Break Contract and Part Ways for 2025

Sergio Perez and Red Bull have reached an agreement to part ways with immediate effect.

Earlier this year, Perez signed a new deal to race for the team until the end of 2026 – on the back of his strongest season ever in 2023, when he finished second to team mate and champion Max Verstappen.

However, his form tailed off after signing that deal, and the Mexican scored just nine points in the last eight Grand Prix weekends of the 2024 season.

He ended up down in eighth in the drivers’ championship, with Red Bull failing to defend their constructors’ championship and seeing out the season in P3 behind champions McLaren and runners-up Ferrari.

Throughout the difficult period, Perez remained resolute that he would race for the team next year, but following discussions with Red Bull, they’ve agreed to split after four years together.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the past four years with Oracle Red Bull Racing and for the opportunity to race with such an amazing team,” he said. “Driving for Red Bull has been an unforgettable experience and I’ll always cherish the successes we achieved together. We broke records, reached remarkable milestones, and I’ve had the privilege of meeting so many incredible people along the way. “A big thank you to every person in the team from the management, engineers and mechanics, catering, hospitality, kitchen, marketing and communications, as well as everyone at Milton Keynes, I wish you all the best for the future. “It has also been an honour to race alongside Max as a team mate all these years and to share in our success. A special thank you to the fans around the world, and especially to the Mexican fans for your unwavering support every day. We’ll meet again soon. And remember… never give up.”

Red Bull boss Christian Horner said:

“I would like to thank Checo for all he has done for Oracle Red Bull Racing over the past four seasons. “From the moment he joined in 2021 he proved himself to be an extraordinary team player, helping us to two constructors’ titles and to our first one-two finish in the drivers’ championship. “His five wins, all on street circuits, were also a spectacular mark of his determination to always push to the limit. While Checo will not race for the team next season, he will always be an extremely popular team member and a treasured part of our history. Thank you, Checo.”

Perez secured five wins, including victory in Monaco, over 90 starts with the team and played a key role in Red Bull winning the constructors’ championship in 2022 and 2023.

The Mexican won’t be on the grid next year – but it remains unclear whether he wants to pursue a seat in 2026.

Red Bull said further announcements regarding the team’s full 2025 line-up will be made “in due course”.

Liam Lawson is favourite to step up from RB to Red Bull, with Yuki Tsunoda looking set to miss out on promotion, the Japanese driver having tested for Red Bull at the post-season test in Abu Dhabi.

Perez has been under pressure since he signed a new contract in June to extend his stay at the team until at least the end of 2026. Red Bull had hoped the new deal would, in boss Christian Horner’s words, “settle” Perez’s mind and help him rediscover his best form, but Horner admitted this month that the move “didn’t work”.

Perez has scored just nine points in the last eight events of the season. His last podium was at race five of 2024 in China.

That lack of form – and string of mistakes as the pressure built – meant that Red Bull not only failed to defend their constructors’ title but dropped to P3 in the standings, behind runners-up Ferrari too. That cost the team a significant chunk of prize money – as well as reducing the bonuses each member of the team will receive this winter.

In some ways, you have to feel for Perez. Being Max Verstappen’s team mate is one of the hardest jobs in sport. Racing for Red Bull – with the axe always lingering over your head – is mentally stressful.

The Mexican admitted that as the pressure built and he made more errors, he tried even harder to deliver – and that that had only sparked more mistakes.

However, this is Formula 1. There are only 20 seats on the grid and you have to deliver to keep your spot. Perez will know that – and didn’t do enough.

Red Bull wanted to find a way to make it work. They respect Perez and what he’s done for the team, including playing a key role in Verstappen winning a maiden world title in 2021 with a combative drive versus Lewis Hamilton in the decider in Abu Dhabi, as well as helping the team win the constructors’ championship in 2022 and 2023.