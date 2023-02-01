HIROSHIMA, Japan, Feb 1, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – On January 31 local time, Mazda North American Operations, which oversees operations of Mazda Motor Corporation in North America, unveiled the Mazda CX-90, the company’s new mid-size crossover SUV.

Mazda plans to introduce four models from its Large Product Group(1) by the end of 2023 to the global market where demand for SUVs is strong. Following the CX-60 released last year, the CX-90 is the second model in Mazda’s Large Product Group and offers a significant evolution in environmental and safety performance and greater joy of driving. The CX-90’s launch enhances Mazda’s SUV lineup, enabling the company to meet customer needs and the particularities of each market. The CX-90 also gives a further boost to Mazda’s business and brand.

The CX-90 is a crossover SUV newly developed in light of features that customers in the important North American market demand. Based on the “For the Voyage of Your Life” concept, this wide-body three-row SUV offers greater comfort, functionality, and safety performance, making driving more enjoyable and travel with several friends and family more pleasant. This new flagship model makes its debut in the United States this spring.

The CX-90 design expresses a feeling of vitality rooted in Mazda’s KODO or “Soul of Motion” design theme. The aesthetic of subtraction or “less is more” produces a simple shape and realizes dynamic and majestic proportions. The interior is an expression of Japanese aesthetic throughout, incorporating the dynamism of light and natural materials in an orderly elegant space.

For the powertrain, Mazda will offer a new turbocharged 3.3-liter inline six-cylinder gasoline engine augmented by a 48-volt mild hybrid system as well as a plug-in hybrid system e-SKYACTIV PHEV comprising a 2.5-liter in-line four-cylinder gasoline engine. In combination with the new rear-biased AWD architecture, the CX-90 offers superior environmental performance while honoring the driver’s intentions.

Mazda also focused meticulous attention on creating a comfortable environment for all on board. The interior space has been enlarged around all seats. The third row is designed to seat three(2) and equipped with its own air conditioning vents. In addition, the CX-90’s enhanced configuration reinforces towing performance, which together other amenities boosts its functionality, enabling the driver and passengers to enjoy a variety of settings and experiences during the drive.

Furthermore, inclusion of See-Through View(2), capable of intuitively discerning information necessary for vehicle operation, as well as a large active driving display(2) support safe vehicle operation and enhance the driver’s peace of mind.

In moving toward 2030, Mazda will continue research based on the company’s human-centered philosophy, create more moving experiences for people to enjoy as they move about in their daily life, and deliver greater enjoyment to everyday life, uplifting and energizing people.

(1) The primary markets where the Mazda CX-60 and CX-80 will be introduced are Europe, Japan, and other regions. The Mazda CX-70 and CX-90 will mainly be launched in North America and other regions.

(2) Configuration varies according to vehicle grade.