Pic of the Day; Amber Dawn Appears OnCover of Edition 102 – The Glamour Dawn Edition

Appearing in Edition 102 – The Glamour Dawn Edition

CoverGirl
Amber Dawn
Amber Dawn ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 102


See more of Amber in Edition 102

Visit Amber on Instagram and Facebook below;

Fit Chick/ Motorcycle Babe (@harley_ninja)

Harley Ninja | Facebook

Photos by Gary Hufham;

GaryProPhoto PRIME (@garyprophotoprime)

To purchase Edition 102, Click Below;

Edition 102 - The Glamour Dawn Edition

Edition 102 – The Glamour Dawn Edition

Autobabes Edition 102 – January / February 2023. Cover girl: Amber Dawn, Feature girls: Kristyna Taborska, and Kristyna Moravkova, features include: NASCAR, F1 Grand Prix, autobabes AutoMart, Rolls Royce Spectre, Mercedes-AMG GT2, Ford GT MkIV, Bugatti Chiron, Lamborghini Sterrato, Nissan Z GT4

Model
Amber Dawn (aka Harley_Ninja)
StarSign
Aries
Country of Origin
USA
Career Highlight
Appearing in magazines, being a sponsored athlete, and being an ambassador for charity events.

If you were a car
A GTO! Make me go, lube me up, give me something to burn and I'm good to go 🙂
Favourite Car
1969 Dodge GTX!
Romance
I need Brain Sex! I find intellect attractive!
Likes
Motorcycles, Guns and Fast Cars.!
DisLikes
Laziness!
Greatest Ambition
To become a public speaker and work on great foundations.

Appears in
Edition 102, Cover Girl
