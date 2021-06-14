Pic of the Day; Stella Appears OnCover of Edition 93 – The Super Glamour Edition

14/06/2021 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day 0

 

Appearing in Edition 93 – The Super Glamour Edition

FeatureGirl
– Stella –
Bella Stella! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 93


<< Previous                                                      
________________________________________________________________

See more of Stella in Edition 90 & Edition 93

Visit Stella here;


________________________________________________________________

Model
Stella
________________

StarSign
Aries
________________

Country of Origin
Ukraine
________________

Career Highlight
Published on Playboy Online and also Harley Davidson’s Instagram Community – “I am the most recognized and reposted “Harley Girl”.
________________

If you were a car
A very fast and expensive one 😉
________________

Favourite Car
Any Ferrari!
________________

Romance
I love wise and intelligent men !
________________

Likes
Modeling and Beauty!
________________

DisLikes
Cold Weather!
________________

Greatest Ambition
To continue modelling and to appear on a Playboy Cover.

________________

Appears in
Edition 90 Feature Girl, Edition 93 Cover Girl
_________________

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*