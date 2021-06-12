|
– Appearing in Edition 93 – The Super Glamour Edition
FeatureGirl
– Emma Jade –
Emma Jade! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 93
Model
Emma Jade
StarSign
Sagittarius
Country of Origin
USA
Career Highlight
Published on PlayboyPlus.
Most passionate about..
Besides doing anything artistic, it’s helping people
Favourite Pass time
Anything artistic!
Romance
I like my dates to be very low-key!
Likes
Posing Nude, Helping people!
DisLikes
Intense workouts!
Greatest Ambition
I whole heartedly believe I was put on this earth to heal people. I’m still on a journey to figure out how to use that gift.
Appears in
Edition 93 Feature Model
Be the first to comment