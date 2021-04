Autobabes Edition 92 – Apr ’21 / May ’21Cover girl: Irina Hemmersbach, Feature girls: Miss Kenzie Ann and Melissa Juarez-Borden, features include: NASCAR, F1 Grand Prix, autobabes AutoMart, T50S Mikki Lauda, McLaren Artura, Praga Cars R1, Audi RS3 LMS, Porsche Taycan, Morgan Plus 8 GTR,…

To purchase Edition 92 in PRINT, Click Below;

See more of Melissa in Edition 92

Model

Melissa Juarez Borden

StarSign

Sagittarius

Country of Origin

USA

Career Highlight

LA and NY Fashion Week Catwalk, autobabes.com.au.

Greatest Passion

To travel. That’s why I love my job as a flight attendant so much! Now we just have to wait for COVID restrictions to lift!

Favourite Travel Destination

I love beaches and being photographed on them so Hawaii is my favourite destination!

Romance

The sexiest thing a man can do is be a gentleman! Treat women with respect, well mannered and considerate!

Likes

Hot Yoga, Riding Horses!

DisLikes

Mean People!

Greatest Ambition

To become famous, to have a perfect marriage and no money issues so I can travel and shop!

Appears in

Feature Girl in Edition 92

